Splinter Groups Of ULFA, NSCN Carry Out Separate Attacks On Military Camps In Assam, Arunachal
Three jawans injured in Assam, two in Arunachal; ULFA(I) attackers flee into Arunachal, NSCN-KYA disappears into Myanmar jungles
Published : October 17, 2025 at 12:00 PM IST|
Updated : October 17, 2025 at 12:35 PM IST
Tinsukia: A camp of the 19th battalion of the Grenadiers regiment of the Indian Army at Kakopathar in Assam's Tinsukia district suffered a sudden attack at around midnight on Thursday.
The Army later informed that the attack was carried out by the armed insurgent group United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent), aka ULFA (I), which split from the ULFA in 2012 when the latter joined peace talks with the Indian government.
According to a statement issued by the Army, the firing originated from a moving vehicle targeting the Kakopathar Company location. “Troops on duty responded immediately and effectively, taking due caution to avoid collateral damage to civilian houses in the close vicinity,” the statement said. Preliminary reports indicate the terrorists used automatic weapons in a speculative attack aimed at testing troop readiness.
The Indian Army also confirmed that three soldiers were injured in the attack, after which, the attackers fled on a truck towards Arunachal Pradesh. The truck, with registration number AS 25 EC2359, was later recovered by the police in Tengpani, Arunachal Pradesh.
According to Kakopathar residents, "At around 12.30 am last night, we heard the first of four loud explosions that sounded like bombs, along with around 400-500 shots. It continued for half-an-hour. At first, we didn't understand what was happening. Later, we learned that the Army camp was under attack. We don't know what happened in it. The Army has assured us that there is nothing to worry about."
Naga Militants Attack Security Forces in Arunachal
In a separate incident, NSCN-KYA — a splinter group of the militant National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Khaplang (NSCN-K) — reportedly attacked an Assam Rifles camp in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday.
Two personnel of the paramilitary force were seriously injured in the attack. The injured soldiers, identified as Haricharan and Rahul Bora, were rushed to Jorhat by helicopter for treatment. Thereafter, Assam Rifles launched a counterattack but no casualties have been reported. It is suspected that the attackers fled into Myanmar through dense jungle. (with IANS inputs)
