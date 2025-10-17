ETV Bharat / bharat

Splinter Groups Of ULFA, NSCN Carry Out Separate Attacks On Military Camps In Assam, Arunachal

Tinsukia: A camp of the 19th battalion of the Grenadiers regiment of the Indian Army at Kakopathar in Assam's Tinsukia district suffered a sudden attack at around midnight on Thursday.

The Army later informed that the attack was carried out by the armed insurgent group United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent), aka ULFA (I), which split from the ULFA in 2012 when the latter joined peace talks with the Indian government.

According to a statement issued by the Army, the firing originated from a moving vehicle targeting the Kakopathar Company location. “Troops on duty responded immediately and effectively, taking due caution to avoid collateral damage to civilian houses in the close vicinity,” the statement said. Preliminary reports indicate the terrorists used automatic weapons in a speculative attack aimed at testing troop readiness.

The Indian Army also confirmed that three soldiers were injured in the attack, after which, the attackers fled on a truck towards Arunachal Pradesh. The truck, with registration number AS 25 EC2359, was later recovered by the police in Tengpani, Arunachal Pradesh.