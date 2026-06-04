ETV Bharat / bharat

Sudanese National With Suspected Ebola Symptoms Shifted To Gandhi Hospital

Hyderabad: The Ebola virus has created a stir in Telangana after a foreign passenger showed symptoms at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad here.

According to sources, a passenger named Mohammed from Sudan arrived at RGIA on Thursday. The screening organised by the government at the airport revealed that the passenger had a history of Ebola virus in the past.

The authorities shifted the man to isolation in Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad as his temperature was 100 degrees. Doctors at the hospital said his samples have been collected and sent to the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology in the city.

The patient has been kept in isolation, and a special team of doctors is examining him. He will be kept in isolation for 21 days, the doctor said.