Sudanese National With Suspected Ebola Symptoms Shifted To Gandhi Hospital
The screening organised by the government at the airport revealed that the passenger had a history of Ebola virus
Published : June 4, 2026 at 8:58 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Ebola virus has created a stir in Telangana after a foreign passenger showed symptoms at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad here.
According to sources, a passenger named Mohammed from Sudan arrived at RGIA on Thursday. The screening organised by the government at the airport revealed that the passenger had a history of Ebola virus in the past.
The authorities shifted the man to isolation in Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad as his temperature was 100 degrees. Doctors at the hospital said his samples have been collected and sent to the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology in the city.
The patient has been kept in isolation, and a special team of doctors is examining him. He will be kept in isolation for 21 days, the doctor said.
"He was brought to the hospital with a temperature of 100 degrees at the airport. When questioned, he did not mention any symptoms. His body was normal. We kept him in isolation based on the temperature during screening. We took blood and urine samples. They have been sent to Hyderabad CCMB. The results will come in about two to three days. If necessary, we will also send them to the National Institute of Virology," said Sunil, head of the department, Gandhi Hospital, Hyderabad.
Following the incident, airport authorities became more alert and special attention has been paid to passengers coming from African countries. In light of the ongoing Ebola situation in several African nations, the Telangana Medical and Health Department has strengthened surveillance across all entry points.
Gandhi Hospital has been officially designated as the nodal centre for Ebola management in Telangana, with specialised isolation facilities and medical teams kept on standby to handle any potential cases.
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