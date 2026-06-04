CPI(ML) MP Asks Railway Minister To Stop Eviction Of Hawkers From Platforms In West Bengal
The Railways has launched a massive eviction drive at several railway stations, including Howrah, Sealdah, Dum Dum and Gobardanga
Published : June 4, 2026 at 8:09 PM IST
Patna: In a letter to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday, CPI(ML) MP from Arrah in Bihar and a member of the standing committee on railways, Sudama Prasad, strongly objected to eviction of hawkers from platforms and station premises in West Bengal and demanded immediate halt to such activities.
Earlier, the railways, with the help of police, has launched a massive eviction drive at several railway stations, including Howrah, Sealdah, Dum Dum, Gobardanga and other places in West Bengal since last week.
Asserting that the drive is to clear illegal stalls and structures from the station premises, the railway authorities have refused to heed to the pleas of hawkers seeking more time to shift.
"On behalf of concerned citizens, organisations, unions and representatives of railway hawkers and informal workers of West Bengal, I wish to register the strongest protest and deep concern regarding the ongoing large-scale eviction drive against railway hawkers from station premises across the state," Prasad said in his letter to Vaishnaw.
He pointed out that thousands of small hawkers, tea sellers, book sellers, food vendors and petty traders have earned their livelihood in and around the railway stations through honest labour.
"They have become an integral part of the railway ecosystem by providing affordable services to lakhs of passengers every day," he said.
The CPI(ML) MP added that many of the hawkers belonged to economically vulnerable sections – the Dalits, minorities, women--who have to take care of their families, and migrant workers.
"The present eviction drive is being carried out in an arbitrary and inhuman manner, without any rehabilitation programme, alternative vending arrangements, social security protection, or meaningful consultation with affected families, pushing thousands towards starvation and unemployment," the MP wrote.
Prasad called it distressing that the poor traditional hawkers were being removed in the name of "modernization" and "beautification", and the railway station premises are increasingly being handed over to large commercial chains and corporate retail outlets.
"This reflects a discriminatory, anti-poor approach where public spaces--built through public resources--are being corporatised at the expense of marginalised self-employed workers. Development cannot be synonymous with the destruction of livelihoods of the poor," Prasad said.
The demands for railway hawkers
In his letter, the CPI(ML) MP listed six demands for the hawkers that have been either evicted or were facing eviction, thus loss of livelihood. They are:
- Immediately stopping all eviction drives against railway hawkers in West Bengal till a transparent and humane rehabilitation policy is formulated.
- Recognition of livelihood rights of traditional railway hawkers and vendors by issuing formal certificates.
- A comprehensive rehabilitation package including alternative vending zones, financial assistance and social security measures.
- A consultative committee comprising of representatives of hawkers' associations, trade unions and civil society organisations to devise a fair and inclusive policy.
- An end to discriminatory policy of evicting poor hawkers while facilitating corporate commercial occupation of railway premises.
- Protection of the right to livelihood guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution.
Prasad urged Vaishnaw to intervene immediately so that inequality and economic distress among the poor does not deepen.
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