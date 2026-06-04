ETV Bharat / bharat

CPI(ML) MP Asks Railway Minister To Stop Eviction Of Hawkers From Platforms In West Bengal

Patna: In a letter to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday, CPI(ML) MP from Arrah in Bihar and a member of the standing committee on railways, Sudama Prasad, strongly objected to eviction of hawkers from platforms and station premises in West Bengal and demanded immediate halt to such activities.

Earlier, the railways, with the help of police, has launched a massive eviction drive at several railway stations, including Howrah, Sealdah, Dum Dum, Gobardanga and other places in West Bengal since last week.

Asserting that the drive is to clear illegal stalls and structures from the station premises, the railway authorities have refused to heed to the pleas of hawkers seeking more time to shift.

File photo of CPI (ML) Sudama Prasad (ETV Bharat)

"On behalf of concerned citizens, organisations, unions and representatives of railway hawkers and informal workers of West Bengal, I wish to register the strongest protest and deep concern regarding the ongoing large-scale eviction drive against railway hawkers from station premises across the state," Prasad said in his letter to Vaishnaw.

He pointed out that thousands of small hawkers, tea sellers, book sellers, food vendors and petty traders have earned their livelihood in and around the railway stations through honest labour.

"They have become an integral part of the railway ecosystem by providing affordable services to lakhs of passengers every day," he said.