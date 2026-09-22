'Such Actions Must Stop Immediately': Bombay HC Warns Vijay Mallya Against Posting Court Content On Social Media
The court told Vijay Mallya's lawyers that if such actions don't stop immediately, it will be compelled to issue appropriate orders.
Published : September 22, 2026 at 6:40 PM IST
Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday warned fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya against posting court documents on social media while his case is pending.
During the hearing, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raised strong objections to Mallya uploading the agency's affidavit on social media before the court has even had a chance to review the contents, arguing that this amounts to contempt of court.
Taking note of this, the High Court directed Mallya's lawyers to convey this message to him. The court made it clear that such actions must stop immediately, or else it would be compelled to issue appropriate orders. It also directed the State Bank of India to file an affidavit taking into account the disclosures made by ED in this matter.
Mallya has expressed his inability to return to India, citing ongoing legal proceedings in a court in the UK. On his behalf, it was submitted before the Bombay High Court that he is barred from leaving UK until those proceedings conclude.
Acknowledging this, the High Court had previously directed Mallya to submit a detailed affidavit regarding the matter and ordered the Central Government to file a response to it.
What are the High Court's directives?
Senior Counsel Amit Desai, representing Mallya, informed the High Court that Mallya is currently in London and stated that he could not specify when he would return to India as legal cases involving him are still pending in UK. The court in UK has ordered him not to leave the country until those cases are resolved.
Desai clarified to the High Court that although the extradition process against him is in its final stages, Mallya is currently unable to return due to these circumstances.
Meanwhile, ED is continuing the process of attaching Mallya's assets in India. Efforts are underway to recover the defaulted loan amounts owed to banks through the sale of these assets, and the investigating agency periodically issues public notices regarding this process.
Mallya, who fled to England, frequently asserts his innocence through his social media posts.
Process to Bring Mallya Back to India in Final Stages
The process of extraditing Mallya, who fled abroad after defaulting on thousands of crores owed to Indian banks, from UK to India is currently in its final stages. Consequently, there is a possibility that he might misuse this legal process in UK courts. Therefore, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Central Government, has urged the court to dismiss the petition.
However, citing previous Supreme Court verdicts, Mallya's lawyer, Desai, argued in High Court that it is not mandatory for the accused to be physically present in the country for such cases and a hearing on his petition can proceed even in his absence.
Opposing this, the Solicitor General clarified that fugitive Vijay Mallya must first return to India. He stated that they are ready to hear his side immediately upon his return. Mallya should come here and discuss the matter
Desai claimed in the High Court that by declaring Mallya a 'Fugitive Economic Offender,' the court has effectively handed him an 'economic death sentence.' Mallya became the first person in the country to be declared a fugitive offender following the amendment to Section 12(1) of the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act. He has challenged the constitutional validity of this Act in the Bombay High Court.
In his petition, Mallya has sought a stay on the entire proceedings and contends that the investigating agencies have seized assets exceeding the value of the loans taken from Indian banks and that he is personally willing to repay the creditors.
Furthermore, he pointed out that the outstanding loan amount, inclusive of interest, has risen from Rs 6,000 crore to Rs 15,000 crore. "We could even pay off this interest by selling our assets. However, we are helpless because all accounts and assets are currently in the custody of the investigating agency," Mallya's petition states.
Consequently, another petition filed by Mallya, requesting that his side also be heard, is pending a hearing in the High Court. Mallya filed this petition to oppose the proceedings aimed at declaring him a 'Fugitive Economic Offender' and confiscating his assets.
What is the Central Govt's Stance?
Under the new law, the assets of a person declared a 'Fugitive Economic Offender' are subject to immediate confiscation. Such a person is designated a 'Fugitive Economic Offender' after an arrest warrant regarding the alleged offence has been issued. These individuals flee abroad to evade legal action and subsequently avoid returning to the country. This new law was enacted to curb such practices.
The ED has requested the High Court to dismiss Mallya's petition, arguing that the law actually imposes restrictions on the investigating agency itself as it mandates obtaining court permission for every action taken.
Mallya has challenged Section 12(8) of the Fugitive Economic Offenders (FEO) Act, claiming it is unconstitutional. He further contends in the petition that the law is arbitrary because it lacks any provision for the return of confiscated assets in the event of an acquittal.
Lawyers representing the ED drew the court's attention to Section 12, sub-section (9), which permits the return of assets if the special court determines that the accused is not a fugitive economic offender.
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