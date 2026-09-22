ETV Bharat / bharat

'Such Actions Must Stop Immediately': Bombay HC Warns Vijay Mallya Against Posting Court Content On Social Media

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday warned fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya against posting court documents on social media while his case is pending.

During the hearing, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raised strong objections to Mallya uploading the agency's affidavit on social media before the court has even had a chance to review the contents, arguing that this amounts to contempt of court.

Taking note of this, the High Court directed Mallya's lawyers to convey this message to him. The court made it clear that such actions must stop immediately, or else it would be compelled to issue appropriate orders. It also directed the State Bank of India to file an affidavit taking into account the disclosures made by ED in this matter.

Mallya has expressed his inability to return to India, citing ongoing legal proceedings in a court in the UK. On his behalf, it was submitted before the Bombay High Court that he is barred from leaving UK until those proceedings conclude.

Acknowledging this, the High Court had previously directed Mallya to submit a detailed affidavit regarding the matter and ordered the Central Government to file a response to it.

What are the High Court's directives?

Senior Counsel Amit Desai, representing Mallya, informed the High Court that Mallya is currently in London and stated that he could not specify when he would return to India as legal cases involving him are still pending in UK. The court in UK has ordered him not to leave the country until those cases are resolved.

Desai clarified to the High Court that although the extradition process against him is in its final stages, Mallya is currently unable to return due to these circumstances.

Meanwhile, ED is continuing the process of attaching Mallya's assets in India. Efforts are underway to recover the defaulted loan amounts owed to banks through the sale of these assets, and the investigating agency periodically issues public notices regarding this process.

Mallya, who fled to England, frequently asserts his innocence through his social media posts.

Process to Bring Mallya Back to India in Final Stages

The process of extraditing Mallya, who fled abroad after defaulting on thousands of crores owed to Indian banks, from UK to India is currently in its final stages. Consequently, there is a possibility that he might misuse this legal process in UK courts. Therefore, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Central Government, has urged the court to dismiss the petition.