Succession Rights Extend To Farmland As Well: Supreme Court
The ruling will likely resolve succession disputes over agricultural land nationwide, reinforcing priority rights of close family members under the Hindu Succession Act.
Published : July 15, 2026 at 7:42 PM IST
New Delhi: In a significant ruling, the Supreme Court ruled that the special rights given to close family members under the Hindu Succession Act also apply to farmland.
The judgment was delivered by a Bench comprising Justices Sanjay Karol and N Koteswar Singh. The Apex court explained that if one heir wants to sell their share of family property, the closest relatives (Class I heirs) get the first chance to buy it — even when the property is agricultural land. This means farmland cannot be kept outside the scope of the law.
The ruling will likely resolve succession disputes over agricultural land nationwide, firmly reinforcing the priority rights of close family members under the Hindu Succession Act (HSA). The verdict came on an appeal challenging the application of Section 22 (of HSA) to agricultural land.
The Bench held that the preferential right of Class I heirs under Section 22 of the Hindu Succession Act (HSA), 1956, extends to agricultural land as well. The Bench observed that Section 22 aims to prevent the fragmentation of family holdings and the intrusion of outsiders.
The Bench noted that Section 22 of the HSA is not, in its true and dominant character, a provision regulating the transfer of property, including agricultural land.
The Bench said it does not prescribe the formalities of transfer, nor does it regulate the mode or conditions of a transfer transaction. It added that what it does is to place a succession-based qualification upon a co-heir's right to exit — a qualification that is an integral part of the succession scheme created by the HSA itself.
The Bench said the fact that Section 22 is triggered by a proposed transfer does not convert it into a transfer provision of property. The trigger for the exercise of a right is not the same as the nature and source of that right, it added.
“Applying the well-settled doctrine of pith and substance, the true character of Section 22 of the HSA is that of a succession provision falling squarely within Entry 5 of List III, and any incidental connection it may have with the transfer of agricultural land does not displace its dominant character or affect the Parliament's competence to enact it”, said the bench, in its judgment delivered on July 14.
“Entry 5 of List III, as it stands today, is unqualified and unrestricted; it covers succession to all property and does not exclude agricultural land. Parliament’s competence under Entry 5 of List III to legislate on intestacy and succession, insofar as it relates to agricultural land, is therefore complete and beyond doubt”, said the bench.
The Bench made these observations while dismissing an appeal that sought to carve out agricultural land from the operation of Section 22. “The right of pre-emption as conferred under Section 22 of the HSA is, in its pith and substance, an incident of succession and nothing more. It does not exist in isolation but is intrinsically associated with succession amongst Hindus”, it said.
The appellant argued that the devolution of agricultural land and tenancies falls exclusively within the domain of state laws under Entry 18 of List II, and that Section 4(2) of the HSA saved such special laws. The appellant also cited verdict in Atam Prakash vs State of Haryana (1986) concerning the Punjab Pre-emption Act.
The bench observed that the Punjab Pre-emption Act does not override the Hindu Succession Act in matters of devolution among Class I heirs. " While it may be true that both the Sections do deal with the right of pre-emption, they are not pari-materia. Under the Punjab Act the right of pre-emption was granted to those in consanguinity whereas Section 22 HSA limits its application to only Class I heirs. The scope is different", said the bench.
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