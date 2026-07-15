ETV Bharat / bharat

Succession Rights Extend To Farmland As Well: Supreme Court

New Delhi: In a significant ruling, the Supreme Court ruled that the special rights given to close family members under the Hindu Succession Act also apply to farmland.

The judgment was delivered by a Bench comprising Justices Sanjay Karol and N Koteswar Singh. The Apex court explained that if one heir wants to sell their share of family property, the closest relatives (Class I heirs) get the first chance to buy it — even when the property is agricultural land. This means farmland cannot be kept outside the scope of the law.

The ruling will likely resolve succession disputes over agricultural land nationwide, firmly reinforcing the priority rights of close family members under the Hindu Succession Act (HSA). The verdict came on an appeal challenging the application of Section 22 (of HSA) to agricultural land.

The Bench held that the preferential right of Class I heirs under Section 22 of the Hindu Succession Act (HSA), 1956, extends to agricultural land as well. The Bench observed that Section 22 aims to prevent the fragmentation of family holdings and the intrusion of outsiders.

The Bench noted that Section 22 of the HSA is not, in its true and dominant character, a provision regulating the transfer of property, including agricultural land.

The Bench said it does not prescribe the formalities of transfer, nor does it regulate the mode or conditions of a transfer transaction. It added that what it does is to place a succession-based qualification upon a co-heir's right to exit — a qualification that is an integral part of the succession scheme created by the HSA itself.