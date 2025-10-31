ETV Bharat / bharat

Netting A Silvery Treasure: The Haryana Farmer Who Farms Fish, Earns Rs 60 Lakh A Year

Karnal: Not every Haryanvi aspires to be a wrestler. Some don't even want to cultivate sugarcane, maize or wheat. Twenty-five years ago, one decided to go completely leftfield.

When Sushil Kumar of Kamalpur Rodan village in Karnal district decided to farm fish in a two-acre pond in his village that he leased from the panchayat, he received long stares. After all, back in the year 2000, few in Haryana consumed animal protein, and even fewer, fish. Add to that a product that needed huge water supplies in a water deficit state, and it all seemed wonky to many.

But Sushil Kumar was undeterred. He had noticed a gap in the market, and after completing Class X, he joined the National Dairy Research Institute in Karnal to receive training in fish farming. When the pond he leased to start farming fish turned a substantial profit the first year, he went full steam ahead.

A Progressive Outlook To Farming

His hard work and progressive outlook has been paying rich dividends ever since. Already in 2002, he had diversified into shrimp farming. By 2005, Kumar had set up a fish seed hatchery on seven acres of his farm, while growing fish for sale on the remaining eight acres. Today, he earns Rs 40 lakh annually from the hatchery, and Rs 20 lakh from the fish he grown, earning an enviable Rs 60 lakh from burgeoning fish farm.

Kumar cultivates around eight types of fish on his farm, including shrimp, rohu, catla, grass carp, and pangas. He said he supplies "seed" to states like Rajasthan, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh, earning good profits. For the fish he grown himself, the destination is Delhi's fish mandi.

Today, Kumar is counted as a progressive farmer in Haryana. In recognition of his model, the Haryana government and its fisheries department awarded him the state's number one shrimp farmer in 2005, while in 2006, he received the second prize in shrimp farming.

Inspiration To Farmers From Near And Afar

In his nearly 25-year-long journey, thousands of farmers from Haryana and neighbouring states have visited his fish farm to learn from and be inspired by him. He says nearly 300 farmers have got into fish farming because of him, adding that it is heartening for him to see people come to learn from him.