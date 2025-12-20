ETV Bharat / bharat

Substandard Quality Drugs Found In Market Inspite Of CDSCO’s Action

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: In spite of several actions taken by India’s drug regulator against the production of substandard quality as well as spurious drugs, such medicines are found available in the market.

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), in November, detected 205 drugs of substandard quality manufactured by different pharmaceutical companies across the country.

“For the month of November 2025, Central Drugs Laboratories have identified 64 drug samples to be not of standard quality (NSQ), and state drug testing laboratories have identified 141 drug samples as not of standard quality. Identification of drug samples as NSQ is done based on failure of the drug sample in one or the other specified quality parameters,” the CDSCO said.

It further said that failure is specific to the drug products of the batch tested by the government laboratory, and it does not warrant any concerns about the other drug products available in the market.

“Further, in November 2025, two drug samples from the north zone, Ghaziabad, were identified as spurious drugs, which were manufactured by unauthorized manufacturers using a brand name owned by another company. The matter is under investigation, and action will be taken as per the Act & Rules,” the CDSCO stated.

The drug regulator has identified 211 drugs manufactured by different pharmaceutical companies as not of standard quality in the month of October.

The drugs identified by central as well as state drug testing laboratories include Calcium & Vitamin D3 Tablet, anti-worm medication, an antibiotic used to treat serious bacterial infections, Paracetamol Tablets, among others.

Data Of The Last Three Years

Latest government data revealed that during the last three years, as many as 9145 drug samples have been found to be of standard quality. As many as 951 drug samples have been declared as spurious and adulterated.