Substandard Quality Drugs Found In Market Inspite Of CDSCO’s Action
After identifying 211 drugs manufactured by different pharmaceutical companies as not of standard quality in October, CDSCO has identified 205 more drugs in November.
Published : December 20, 2025 at 10:33 PM IST
By Gautam Debroy
New Delhi: In spite of several actions taken by India’s drug regulator against the production of substandard quality as well as spurious drugs, such medicines are found available in the market.
The Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), in November, detected 205 drugs of substandard quality manufactured by different pharmaceutical companies across the country.
“For the month of November 2025, Central Drugs Laboratories have identified 64 drug samples to be not of standard quality (NSQ), and state drug testing laboratories have identified 141 drug samples as not of standard quality. Identification of drug samples as NSQ is done based on failure of the drug sample in one or the other specified quality parameters,” the CDSCO said.
It further said that failure is specific to the drug products of the batch tested by the government laboratory, and it does not warrant any concerns about the other drug products available in the market.
“Further, in November 2025, two drug samples from the north zone, Ghaziabad, were identified as spurious drugs, which were manufactured by unauthorized manufacturers using a brand name owned by another company. The matter is under investigation, and action will be taken as per the Act & Rules,” the CDSCO stated.
The drug regulator has identified 211 drugs manufactured by different pharmaceutical companies as not of standard quality in the month of October.
The drugs identified by central as well as state drug testing laboratories include Calcium & Vitamin D3 Tablet, anti-worm medication, an antibiotic used to treat serious bacterial infections, Paracetamol Tablets, among others.
Data Of The Last Three Years
Latest government data revealed that during the last three years, as many as 9145 drug samples have been found to be of standard quality. As many as 951 drug samples have been declared as spurious and adulterated.
Action Taken In The Last Three Years
Following risk-based inspection of more than 960 premises involved in manufacturing of such substandard quality drugs, since December 2022, more than 860 actions were taken, including issuance of show cause notices, stop production order, suspension, cancellation of product licenses, warning letters, etc.
Is The Availability Of Substandard Drugs A Matter Of Concern?
“Detection of drugs not of standard quality and spurious is a regular phenomenon. Like India, such practice of detection and identification of spurious drugs is practised by all countries,” said renowned health expert and past president of Asian Society for Emergency Medicine, Dr Tamorish Kole, to ETV Bharat.
Senior officials at the CDSCO echoed the same view. “This action of identifying NSQ and spurious medicines is taken on a regular basis in collaboration with state regulators to ensure that these drugs are identified and removed from the market,” a spokesperson from CDSCO said.
CDSCO's Role As Drug Regulator
The Drugs Controller General of India is the head of the department of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization, responsible for approval of licences of specified categories of drugs such as blood and blood products, IV fluids, vaccines, and sera in India.
When asked what actions are taken following detection of spurious drugs, the spokesperson said that actions like Stop Production Orders (SPO), Stop Testing Orders (STO), license suspensions as well as cancellations, warning letters, and show cause notices are being issued depending on the severity of non-compliance.
Action To Stop Production Of Spurious Drugs
“List of drugs of various companies, which are declared not of standard quality, spurious and adulterated by the central drugs testing laboratories, is uploaded and available on the website of CDSCO under the heading of Drug Alert and actions initiated as per provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and rules thereunder,” a senior official from CDSC stated.