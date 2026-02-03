ETV Bharat / bharat

Subsidy Challenge: Subsidy Bill Higher Than Combined Budget For Agriculture, Education, Health And Urban Development

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman shows the Budget tablet as she arrives at the Parliament House to present the Union Budget 2026, in New Delhi on Sunday. ( ANI - File photo )

By Krishnanand

Every year, the Union Government spends a considerable sum of the budget in providing relief to needy sections of the society, which includes farmers who require assistance for making fertilisers affordable, and other poor and downtrodden sections who need assistance for food and fuel.

This relief to the farmers for buying fertilisers at an affordable price is an indirect assistance, as financial support is given to fertiliser producers for selling urea and other fertilisers at an affordable price.

Similarly, fuel subsidy is also passed on through oil marketing companies, whereas food subsidy is given to nearly two-thirds of the country’s population either in the form of free food-grains or supplying food-grains at a heavily subsidised price.

The provision for this relief to the needy sections of society is described as a subsidy in the Union Budget. The Centre primarily gives subsidies under three heads – food, fuel and fertilisers. On average, financial assistance given to these three sectors alone accounts for nearly 8-9 per cent of the total budgeted expenditure of the Central government.

For example, the Union Government spent over Rs 3.85 lakh crores on food, fuel and fertiliser subsidies in the last financial year (FY 2024-25). It included over Rs 1.7 lakh crore on the fertiliser subsidy, Rs 2 lakh crores on giving subsidised food-grains and Rs 14,479 crores on fuel subsidy.

As per the revised estimates tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday, the Centre’s subsidy bill for the current financial year ending in March is expected to rise to Rs 4.3 lakh crores, an increase of Rs 45,000 crores or 12 per cent over the subsidy bill for the last financial year.