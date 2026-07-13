ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Submit Rules Within Two Weeks': SC To Centre On Plea Concerning Airfares

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre to submit, within two weeks, the rules framed under the Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam, 2024—a legislation aimed at modernising India’s aviation sector.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta. The bench was hearing a plea filed by social activist S Laxminarayanan, who sought a robust and independent regulator that ensures transparency and passenger protection across the civil aviation sector, and regulatory guidelines to control the “unpredictable fluctuations” in airfare and ancillary charges imposed by private airlines in India.

The petitioner was represented by senior advocate senior advocate Ravindra Srivastava and advocates Charu Mathur and Abhinav Verma.

During the hearing, Srivastava said no action has taken against the increase in airfares be it Maha Kumb and for the Chhath Puja, the papers reported that air fares have been increased, and there are many other issues involved. Srivastava stressed on the absence of a regulator and added, “but for this air transport, every essential service has a regulatory authority, an independent quasi-judicial regulatory authority…”.

The bench said that the rules be placed before it in a sealed cover, regardless of whether they have been tabled in Parliament. A counsel, representing the Centre, contended before the bench that the draft rules were ready and were in the process of being translated, and the rules had to be placed before Parliament. Srivastava said that until the new rules came into effect, the old rules would continue to operate.

The bench said it is granting two weeks' time to the respondents to place before this court in a sealed cover the rules which have been framed, irrespective of the fact whether they are placed before the Houses of Parliament.

The bench has scheduled the matter for further hearing on August 3.