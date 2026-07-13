‘Submit Rules Within Two Weeks': SC To Centre On Plea Concerning Airfares
The court said that the rules be placed before it in a sealed cover, regardless of whether they have been tabled in Parliament.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : July 13, 2026 at 4:41 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre to submit, within two weeks, the rules framed under the Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam, 2024—a legislation aimed at modernising India’s aviation sector.
The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta. The bench was hearing a plea filed by social activist S Laxminarayanan, who sought a robust and independent regulator that ensures transparency and passenger protection across the civil aviation sector, and regulatory guidelines to control the “unpredictable fluctuations” in airfare and ancillary charges imposed by private airlines in India.
The petitioner was represented by senior advocate senior advocate Ravindra Srivastava and advocates Charu Mathur and Abhinav Verma.
During the hearing, Srivastava said no action has taken against the increase in airfares be it Maha Kumb and for the Chhath Puja, the papers reported that air fares have been increased, and there are many other issues involved. Srivastava stressed on the absence of a regulator and added, “but for this air transport, every essential service has a regulatory authority, an independent quasi-judicial regulatory authority…”.
The bench said that the rules be placed before it in a sealed cover, regardless of whether they have been tabled in Parliament. A counsel, representing the Centre, contended before the bench that the draft rules were ready and were in the process of being translated, and the rules had to be placed before Parliament. Srivastava said that until the new rules came into effect, the old rules would continue to operate.
The bench said it is granting two weeks' time to the respondents to place before this court in a sealed cover the rules which have been framed, irrespective of the fact whether they are placed before the Houses of Parliament.
The bench has scheduled the matter for further hearing on August 3.
On May 15, the Supreme Court asked the Centre to consider rationalising airfares, noting sharp discrepancies in ticket prices for the same sector on the same day. The bench pointed out that on the same day, one airline flying the same route charged one airfare while another charged a different one.
"Try to give some relief to the people because of the discrepancy. On the same day, flights to the same sector, one airline charges Rs 8000 while the other airline charges Rs 18000 for the economy class," the bench told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre.
Mehta said a new enactment of 2024 has come into effect and the corresponding rules are under consultation. The bench observed that there should be some rationalisation of airfares.
In November, last year, the apex court had issued a notice to the Centre and others on a plea seeking binding regulatory guidelines to control the "unpredictable fluctuations" in airfare and ancillary charges imposed by private airlines in India.
The plea claimed that currently, no authority has the power to review or cap airfares or ancillary fees, allowing airlines to exploit consumers through hidden charges and unpredictable pricing.
The plea said the "unregulated, opaque and exploitative conduct of airlines manifesting in arbitrary fare hikes, unilateral reduction of services, absence of on-ground grievance redressal, and unjustified dynamic pricing algorithms directly infringes upon citizens' fundamental rights to equality, freedom of movement, and life with dignity". The plea said the absence of regulatory safeguards results in arbitrary fare hikes, especially during festivals or weather disruptions, which disproportionately harm poor and last-minute travellers.
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