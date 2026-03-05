Su-30 MKI Overdue After Takeoff From Assam's Jorhat, Search Operation Launched: IAF
Rescue teams have been mobilized, and coordination with civil authorities is underway as part of established emergency protocols, said the IAF.
Published : March 5, 2026 at 10:15 PM IST|
Updated : March 5, 2026 at 10:23 PM IST
Tezpur: An Indian Air Force fighter IAF fighter jet, Sukhoi Su-30 MKI, was reported overdue after losing contact on Thursday at around 7.42 pm shortly after takeoff from Jorhat in Assam.
According to preliminary information, the aircraft was last in communication at approximately 7:42 pm. Routine contact was reportedly interrupted soon after departure, triggering immediate concern within defence circles. The Indian Air Force has launched a Search and Rescue (SAR) operation to trace the aircraft. Rescue teams have been mobilized, and coordination with civil authorities is underway as part of established emergency protocols.
The Indian Air Force, in a post on X said, "An IAF Su-30 MKI is reported overdue. The aircraft had taken off from Jorhat, Assam and was last in contact at 7.42 pm. Further details are being ascertained. Search and Rescue mission has been initiated". The IAF denied the release of any photo of the incident.
An IAF Su-30 MKI is reported overdue. The aircraft had taken off from Jorhat, Assam and was last in contact at 7.42 pm.— Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) March 5, 2026
Further details are being ascertained. Search and Rescue mission has been initiated.@DefenceMinIndia@SpokespersonMoD@HQ_IDS_India@adgpi@Indiannavy
Officials confirmed that efforts are ongoing to determine the aircraft’s exact location and status. Further details are awaited as search teams continue operations on the ground. Authorities have urged the public to refrain from speculation and rely only on official updates as the situation continues to unfold.
The Sukhoi Su-30MKI is a two-seater, twinjet multirole air superiority fighter developed by Russian aircraft manufacturer Sukhoi and built under licence by India's Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the Indian Air Force (IAF). A variant of the Sukhoi Su-30, it is a heavy, all-weather, long-range fighter.
Also Read
Watch video: President Droupadi Murmu flies maiden sortie on Sukhoi fighter jet