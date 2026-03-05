ETV Bharat / bharat

Su-30 MKI Overdue After Takeoff From Assam's Jorhat, Search Operation Launched: IAF

Tezpur: An Indian Air Force fighter IAF fighter jet, Sukhoi Su-30 MKI, was reported overdue after losing contact on Thursday at around 7.42 pm shortly after takeoff from Jorhat in Assam.

According to preliminary information, the aircraft was last in communication at approximately 7:42 pm. Routine contact was reportedly interrupted soon after departure, triggering immediate concern within defence circles. The Indian Air Force has launched a Search and Rescue (SAR) operation to trace the aircraft. Rescue teams have been mobilized, and coordination with civil authorities is underway as part of established emergency protocols.

The Indian Air Force, in a post on X said, "An IAF Su-30 MKI is reported overdue. The aircraft had taken off from Jorhat, Assam and was last in contact at 7.42 pm. Further details are being ascertained. Search and Rescue mission has been initiated". The IAF denied the release of any photo of the incident.