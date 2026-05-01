Study On Human Exposure To Cancer-Causing Chemicals Inside Vehicles: ICMR Submits Status Report To NGT
As per NGT's directives, ICMR launched a study on human exposure to flame-retardant chemicals inside vehicles on September 24, 2025, reports ETV Bharat's Santu Das.
Published : May 1, 2026 at 5:46 PM IST
New Delhi: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has revealed that its ongoing study on human exposure to flame-retardant chemicals inside vehicles is progressing in a time-bound manner and will be completed within the prescribed deadline of 18 months.
The apex medical research body under the Union Ministry for Health and Family Welfare made this revelation before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) after the latter sought a progress report of the study, which began on September 24, 2025.
The Tribunal had directed ICMR to conduct an extensive study within 18 months while hearing a petition in connection with a report "People Are Breathing In Cancer-Causing Chemicals In Their Cars, Study Finds" that was published on May 8, 2024.
The first hearing was held on July 2,2024. During this, the Tribunal noted that the matter concerns a research study published in Environmental Science and Technology, asserting that vehicles contain cancer-causing chemicals. The article stated that researchers analysed the cabin air of 101 electric gas and hybrid vehicles manufactured from 2015 to 2022. and discovered that 99 percent of these vehicles had a flame retardant known as TCIPP, which is currently under investigation by the US National Toxicology Program as a potential carcinogen.
Most vehicles were found to have two other flame retardants, TDCIPP and TCEP, both considered carcinogenic. The Tribunal pointed out that these flame retardants are also linked to neurological and reproductive harm.
Status Of ICMR's Study
In its recent progress report on the study submitted before the NGT, a copy of which was accessed by ETV Bharat, the ICMR provided a detailed proposal for a timeline of 18 months for completion of the study.
It informed that it has received a comprehensive technical progress report from the Principal Investigator at the ICMR- National Institute of Occupational Health, Ahmedabad. This report details the specific laboratory validations, procurement status and field activities conducted upto April.
The ICMR said the proposed research aims to comprehensively evaluate the health risks associated with flame retardant exposure among drivers by collecting and analysing air, dust, and biological samples. The study will employ advanced analytical techniques such as GC-MS/MS and LC-MS/MS, along with human biomonitoring and exposure modelling, to better understand exposure pathways, quantify risks, and support the development of safer automotive material standards and public health guidelines.
It also informed that the procurement of metabolites of flame retardants which earlier were under process has been completed. The procurement of all the necessary laboratory consumables earlier under process has also finished.
It further said, "Method development and validation for the analysis of target compounds in 'blood matrices' has been successfully completed. However, the method developments and validation for urinary metabolites in 'urine matrices' is currently ongoing."
The ICMR said that sample collection has been planned in accordance with the pre-defined criteria and administrative formalities have been initiated in lines with the proposed timelines.
"The study is progressing in a systematic and time-bound manner as per the proposed timelines as delineated in the original schedule," it added.
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