ETV Bharat / bharat

Study On Human Exposure To Cancer-Causing Chemicals Inside Vehicles: ICMR Submits Status Report To NGT

New Delhi: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has revealed that its ongoing study on human exposure to flame-retardant chemicals inside vehicles is progressing in a time-bound manner and will be completed within the prescribed deadline of 18 months.

The apex medical research body under the Union Ministry for Health and Family Welfare made this revelation before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) after the latter sought a progress report of the study, which began on September 24, 2025.

The Tribunal had directed ICMR to conduct an extensive study within 18 months while hearing a petition in connection with a report "People Are Breathing In Cancer-Causing Chemicals In Their Cars, Study Finds" that was published on May 8, 2024.

The first hearing was held on July 2,2024. During this, the Tribunal noted that the matter concerns a research study published in Environmental Science and Technology, asserting that vehicles contain cancer-causing chemicals. The article stated that researchers analysed the cabin air of 101 electric gas and hybrid vehicles manufactured from 2015 to 2022. and discovered that 99 percent of these vehicles had a flame retardant known as TCIPP, which is currently under investigation by the US National Toxicology Program as a potential carcinogen.

Most vehicles were found to have two other flame retardants, TDCIPP and TCEP, both considered carcinogenic. The Tribunal pointed out that these flame retardants are also linked to neurological and reproductive harm.

Status Of ICMR's Study

In its recent progress report on the study submitted before the NGT, a copy of which was accessed by ETV Bharat, the ICMR provided a detailed proposal for a timeline of 18 months for completion of the study.