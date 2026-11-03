ETV Bharat / bharat

Kashmir's Springs Depleting Fast, Survey Finds Nearly 11.71 Percent Completely Dry

Srinagar: In what has raised water security concerns, nearly one in eight mountain springs surveyed in South Kashmir were found to be dry.

The findings of the study titled "GIS-based Inventory and Utility Assessment of Spring Resources in the Kashmir Himalaya" have raised concerns about the impact on the livelihoods of people, particularly agricultural activities in Kashmir.

The study was published in the journal Frontiers in Water and has mapped 649 springs across Anantnag and Kulgam districts and assessed their water availability, discharge, geographical distribution, and use by local communities.

The research was conducted between March 2021 and December 2022 across an area of 3,984 square kilometers. Researchers surveyed each spring twice to account for seasonal changes, once after winter, when snowmelt contributes to higher water flow, and again before winter, during the low-flow season.

According to the study, 490 springs, or 75.50%, were perennial and flowed throughout the year. Another 83, accounting for 12.78%, were seasonal, while 76 springs, or 11.71%, were found to be completely dry during the field investigations.

The findings provide a baseline for understanding the condition of springs in south Kashmir, where many communities depend on these sources for everyday water needs.

The study recorded spring discharge ranging from five to 64,800 litres per minute. Using the Meinzer classification system, which groups springs according to their flow, researchers found that most belonged to the lower-discharge categories.

A total of 314 springs, or 48.83%, fell into the fifth-magnitude category, with discharge between 37.8 and 378 litres per minute. Another 193 springs, representing 29.73%, belonged to the sixth-magnitude category, with flows between 3.78 and 37.8 litres per minute.

Only seven springs were classified as second magnitude, with discharge between 16,800 and 168,000 litres per minute. These included Verinag, Kokernag, Achabal, Panzath Nag, Karkot Nag, Wasak Nag and Mattan Nag.

The study recorded no first-magnitude springs, which have discharge exceeding 168,000 litres per minute. The 76 dry springs were placed in the eighth-magnitude category.

The distribution of springs varied across the region's landscape. Valley plains had the largest number, with 293 springs, or 45.14% of the total. Mountainous areas accounted for 184 springs, while 172 were found in Karewa terraces.

Spring density was highest in the valley plains, at 1.02 springs per square kilometre, compared with 0.25 in Karewa terraces and 0.06 in mountainous areas.

Elevation was another factor in their distribution. The study found that 380 springs, or 58.8%, were located between 1,588 and 1,700 metres above mean sea level. Notably, 51 of the 76 dry springs were also found within this elevation band.