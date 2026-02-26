ETV Bharat / bharat

Study Finds Moderate Emergency And Critical Care Readiness In India With Notable Gaps At District And Secondary Levels

The survey was conducted between December 2024 and March 2025 across 50 hospitals representing tertiary, secondary, and district-level facilities in India. ( Representational Image/Getty Images )

New Delhi: A national study on emergency and critical care (ECC) services in India indicated moderate ECC readiness across the country with notable gaps at district and secondary levels.

The study published in the International Journal of Emergency Medicine suggested strengthening workforce capacity, supply systems, and infrastructure to improve emergency care delivery.

It also emphasized the need for nationally representative assessments to guide policy and system-wide planning.

Multiple healthcare providers and administrators from each hospital were interviewed to triangulate facility-level availability of ECC resources. The hospital was the primary unit of analysis. ECC readiness was assessed across four domains—staff, supplies & equipment, clinical services, and systems & space using the Hospital Emergency Unit Assessment Tool (HEAT) developed by the World Health Organization (WHO).

ECC readiness scores were calculated using WHO HEAT-based indicators across domains, including infrastructure, workforce, equipment, drugs, and clinical protocols. Readiness scores ranged from 0 to 1, with higher values indicating better preparedness.

Tertiary hospitals demonstrated higher overall readiness scores compared to secondary and district hospitals, particularly in the availability of specialist workforce, monitoring equipment, and critical care infrastructure. District hospitals showed greater variability in staffing, supply chain reliability, and availability of advanced life-support resources, the findings said.

“Tertiary hospitals demonstrated higher readiness scores across most domains, particularly in specialist workforce availability, monitoring equipment, and implementation of clinical protocols. In contrast, district and secondary hospitals showed gaps in trained personnel, infrastructure, and advanced life-support resources. Given that district hospitals serve as the first referral point for a large proportion of the population, especially in rural and semi-urban settings, these findings highlight critical areas for strengthening emergency care delivery at foundational levels of the health system,” the study highlighted.

Talking to ETV Bharat, Dr Tamorish Kole, past president of the Asian Society for Emergency Medicine, said that the findings shed an important light on a question that every healthcare leader in India should be asking: How ready are our hospitals to deliver emergency and critical care when it truly matters?