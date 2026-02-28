ETV Bharat / bharat

'Help Us Get Out': Panic Grips Indian Students In Iran, JKSA Writes to PM Modi For Evacuation

An incoming projectile explodes over the water as Israel issues a nationwide alert following its strikes on Iran, in Haifa Bay, northern Israel, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026 ( AP )

Srinagar: Fear has gripped Indian students based in Iran following an attack launched by the United States and Israel on the country, with a student body writing to the Prime Minister for their evacuation.

"The situation is very worse and uncertain. We don't know what is going to happen next," said an Indian woman student from Tehran in a frantic voice as she recorded the video amid loud explosions caused by missile strikes. "Please, don't wait for the situation to get worse for us. We just request a quicker evacuation as soon as possible. Just help and get us out of here as soon as possible."

Mehak Hussain, another MBBS student from Iran and a native of Jammu and Kashmir, said they are living in a state of fear after the explosions occurred in several places since morning in the country.

"The attack triggered panic and fear among students. Despite the Indian embassy advisory, our university did not allow us to leave the country due to scheduled exams. We stayed here because we could not play with our careers. We are requesting evacuation as we don't know whether the war will stop or continue," said the fourth-year student of Urmia University of Medical Sciences in Iran, urging the Indian government to evacuate them.

On February 23, the Indian Embassy in Tehran advised Indian citizens, including students, pilgrims, businesspersons, and tourists, to depart Iran without delay using available means of transport, including commercial flights, due to tension and protests in Iran.

Over 2,000 students, mainly admitted to MBBS courses, are studying in that country from Jammu and Kashmir. But the students were caught with scheduled national examinations of critical importance — the Uloompaya (Comprehensive Basic Science Examination) and the pre-internship examination on March 5—as the authorities refused to postpone them.