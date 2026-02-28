'Help Us Get Out': Panic Grips Indian Students In Iran, JKSA Writes to PM Modi For Evacuation
Mehak Hussain, an MBBS student from Iran, said they are living in a state of fear after the explosions occurred in the country since morning.
Srinagar: Fear has gripped Indian students based in Iran following an attack launched by the United States and Israel on the country, with a student body writing to the Prime Minister for their evacuation.
"The situation is very worse and uncertain. We don't know what is going to happen next," said an Indian woman student from Tehran in a frantic voice as she recorded the video amid loud explosions caused by missile strikes. "Please, don't wait for the situation to get worse for us. We just request a quicker evacuation as soon as possible. Just help and get us out of here as soon as possible."
Mehak Hussain, another MBBS student from Iran and a native of Jammu and Kashmir, said they are living in a state of fear after the explosions occurred in several places since morning in the country.
"The attack triggered panic and fear among students. Despite the Indian embassy advisory, our university did not allow us to leave the country due to scheduled exams. We stayed here because we could not play with our careers. We are requesting evacuation as we don't know whether the war will stop or continue," said the fourth-year student of Urmia University of Medical Sciences in Iran, urging the Indian government to evacuate them.
On February 23, the Indian Embassy in Tehran advised Indian citizens, including students, pilgrims, businesspersons, and tourists, to depart Iran without delay using available means of transport, including commercial flights, due to tension and protests in Iran.
Over 2,000 students, mainly admitted to MBBS courses, are studying in that country from Jammu and Kashmir. But the students were caught with scheduled national examinations of critical importance — the Uloompaya (Comprehensive Basic Science Examination) and the pre-internship examination on March 5—as the authorities refused to postpone them.
Dr Mohammad Momin Khan, president of the All India Medical Students Association, said that the authorities have now cancelled the exams, seeking urgent evacuation of the affected Indian students.
In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) sought the safety and evacuation of Indian students.
JKSA's National Convenor Nasir Khuehami said that students are caught in an increasingly unstable security landscape, confronted with restricted mobility, communication and the looming threat of further hostilities.
"Under your guidance (PM), the government of India has earned worldwide respect for its swift humanitarian responses, evacuation missions, and unwavering commitment to the safety of Indians overseas....The protection of Indian citizens globally must remain paramount," he said, urging the central government to take all necessary measures to safeguard the lives, dignity, and academic futures of Indian students in Iran.
With the internet cut off in the country, many parents frantically tried to reach their children to confirm their whereabouts after learning about the attack.
In Srinagar, a parent, Haider, whose daughter studies in Iran, said that they talked to her yesterday and since then have lost communication.
He said that her daughter arrived last month after the Indian embassy advised its nationals to leave the country following massive unrest, which caused killings and a crackdown.
"She left only a week ago. Now, the situation, as we hear, is worrying. We want the safety of our wards through their evacuation," he added.
