Students With Poor NEET Scores Can Get Admission To MBBS Course By Shelling Out Rs 1.25 Crore And More: Expert

Kota: A glaring fact in admissions to the medical colleges has come to light in the context of the high-profile National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET). A career counselling expert has claimed that the aspirants scoring as low as 25 per cent in the NEET exam are able to get admission in the medical colleges by paying a fee of Rs 1.25 crore and more.

Parijat Mishra, a career counselling expert at a private coaching institute, explained that admission in the NEET undergraduate 2025 general category was achieved with 525 marks, which is 73 per cent.

"However, in the special stray vacancy round for the All-India Quota, a student with an All-India Rank (AIR) of 27,360 was offered a seat at Vardhman Medical College in Pawapuri in Nalanda in Bihar. Similarly, a student with a deemed university with just 175 marks ranked 918,801 was offered admission at JR Medical College and Hospital in Fort Dayalam in Viluppuram in Tamil Nadu. Since the NEET exam itself carries 720 marks, this translates into a student getting admission with just 25 per cent marks," he claimed.

Mishra claimed that Mahesh Kumar from Rajasthan topped the NEET 2025 exam, scoring 686 out of 720, but a candidate who scored 511 marks less than the topper also got admitted into the MBBS course.

He pointed out that while most of the toppers enrol in institutions like All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), where the fees for the entire MBBS course is just Rs 7500, the candidates at the lowest rung have to pay up to Rs 1.5 crore.