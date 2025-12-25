Students With Poor NEET Scores Can Get Admission To MBBS Course By Shelling Out Rs 1.25 Crore And More: Expert
A counselling expert disclosed that students scoring as low as 25% marks in the NEET exam have been offered seats for a hefty sum.
Published : December 25, 2025 at 1:58 PM IST
Kota: A glaring fact in admissions to the medical colleges has come to light in the context of the high-profile National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET). A career counselling expert has claimed that the aspirants scoring as low as 25 per cent in the NEET exam are able to get admission in the medical colleges by paying a fee of Rs 1.25 crore and more.
Parijat Mishra, a career counselling expert at a private coaching institute, explained that admission in the NEET undergraduate 2025 general category was achieved with 525 marks, which is 73 per cent.
"However, in the special stray vacancy round for the All-India Quota, a student with an All-India Rank (AIR) of 27,360 was offered a seat at Vardhman Medical College in Pawapuri in Nalanda in Bihar. Similarly, a student with a deemed university with just 175 marks ranked 918,801 was offered admission at JR Medical College and Hospital in Fort Dayalam in Viluppuram in Tamil Nadu. Since the NEET exam itself carries 720 marks, this translates into a student getting admission with just 25 per cent marks," he claimed.
Mishra claimed that Mahesh Kumar from Rajasthan topped the NEET 2025 exam, scoring 686 out of 720, but a candidate who scored 511 marks less than the topper also got admitted into the MBBS course.
He pointed out that while most of the toppers enrol in institutions like All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), where the fees for the entire MBBS course is just Rs 7500, the candidates at the lowest rung have to pay up to Rs 1.5 crore.
As far as admissions to the deemed universities from the NRI category are concerned, a candidate ranked 1317215 secured admission to Raja Rajeshwari Medical College in Bengaluru in Karnataka. This student scored 573 marks less than the topper and had a mere 16 per cent score in the NEET exam, Mishra claimed.
He explained that in 2024, admission under the All-India Quota was achieved in the general category at 90 per cent, or 652 marks. "However, admission to a deemed university was achieved with just 19 per cent, or 135 marks in both the general and NRI categories. The general candidate’s rank at the deemed university was 1332,034, and the NRI candidate’s rank was 1334,342," he further claimed.
In 2023, the closing rank in the government medical colleges was 23,562. Meanwhile, a candidate ranked 106,172 secured a seat at Sri Balaji Medical College and Hospital in Chennai, a deemed university, with just 19%, or 137 marks. In the same counselling session, a student with a rank of 1221,896 who scored less than 15% also secured a seat at Sri Balaji Medical College and Hospital in Chennai, having 107 marks in the NEET exam, he claimed.
According to Mishra, in Rajasthan, there are three categories for the 85 per cent state quota seats. "The first category is low-fee government seats where the entire MBBS course can be done for less than Rs 10 lakh by a student with a high closing rank. The second category is management quota seats, where the student has to pay around Rs 10 lakh per year of the course. The total cost borne by such students is around Rs 45 lakh. The NRI quota students have to pay Rs 1.25 crore for the MBBS course. But in Rajasthan's private medical colleges, the fees for state-owned seats range from Rs 90 lakh to Rs 1.5 crore, while the students under the NRI quota have to pay Rs 1.33 crore to Rs 1.65 crore," Mishra claimed.
