ETV Bharat / bharat

Students Want Solutions, Not Politics: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya During Debate Dn Anti-Paper Leak Bill In LS

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya on Tuesday said that "students want solutions" on the NEET-UG paper leak rather than political blame games, as he spoke during the debate on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha.

Speaking during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, Surya said that a fair examination system is crucial for millions of students and their families who depend on competitive exams for opportunities.

"Students don't want politics over paper leaks. They want a system that protects their future. For crores of ordinary families, a fair examination is often the only door to opportunity." "Students want solutions, not politics," Surya said, adding that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government is focused on strengthening the examination system through structural reforms and preventing paper leaks in the future.

The BJP MP said the government is adopting a "root-and-branch approach" to strengthen the examination system and "fix the system once and for all". He outlined the government's approach under three priorities -- "Justice. Protection. Reform."

Under justice, Surya highlighted CBI investigations, registration of FIRs and immediate arrests. On protection, he cited the re-NEET examination, which he said was conducted in record time, ensuring that no student lost an academic year. On reforms, the BJP MP said the government is moving towards Computer-Based Tests (CBT) and has constituted a high-powered committee for end-to-end examination reforms.