Students Using Paper Leak As 'Excuse' To Justify Poor Performance, Says BJP's Nishikant Dubey
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey accused students of using the NEET paper leak controversy as an excuse for poor performance, while government invites protesters for talks.
Published : July 23, 2026 at 6:44 PM IST
New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey on Thursday accused protesting students of using the NEET paper leak controversy as an excuse to justify poor academic performance.
Speaking to the media outside the Parliament during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, Dubey said some students blamed examination paper leaks for their inability to succeed.
“All parents want to send their children to top institutions believing they excel in studies, but some children want to use paper leaks as an excuse trying to convince their parents that they are very good at studies but cannot compete solely because the paper gets leaked,” he said.
Dubey added that students aspiring to become doctors, engineers, IAS or IPS officers must progress through education.
Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement on setting up fast-track courts for paper leak cases, the BJP MP said the government had clearly said that top lawyers will be engaged against the 13 arrested persons and they should receive the harshest punishment.
Meanwhile, the central government has expressed willingness to hold talks with representatives of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), which has been spearheading protests over the NEET paper leak controversy.
Union Minister Jitendra Singh said the government had remained open to discussions and approached the protesters on four occasions. “Wherever you want we can discuss, either at Nadda Ji's (JP Nadda) house or office. Slowly, through discussion, we will move towards a solution,” he said.
Singh also appealed to the CJP leadership to accept the invitation for talks and work towards resolving the dispute.
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