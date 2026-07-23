ETV Bharat / bharat

Students Using Paper Leak As 'Excuse' To Justify Poor Performance, Says BJP's Nishikant Dubey

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey on Thursday accused protesting students of using the NEET paper leak controversy as an excuse to justify poor academic performance.

Speaking to the media outside the Parliament during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, Dubey said some students blamed examination paper leaks for their inability to succeed.

“All parents want to send their children to top institutions believing they excel in studies, but some children want to use paper leaks as an excuse trying to convince their parents that they are very good at studies but cannot compete solely because the paper gets leaked,” he said.