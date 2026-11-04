ETV Bharat / bharat

Students Split Over JEE Advanced 3rd Attempt: A Necessity Or Unfair Edge?

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: The demand for a third attempt in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced has sparked debate among students, with some calling it another chance for deserving candidates and others saying it would make competition tougher for fresh aspirants at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

This follows a petition, signed by more than 13,000 students and organised by the Student Advocacy Movement, submitted to the Ministry of Education and IIT authorities. The petition seeks three attempts for JEE Advanced within three years, instead of the existing provision of two attempts in two consecutive years.

In an online petition, ‘Reinstate the Third Attempt for JEE Advanced’ on Change.org, aspirants demanded that the Joint Admission Board (JAB) and the IIT Council allow a third attempt or the use of two attempts over three consecutive years.

As per the current system, JEE Main, the first stage of the IIT admission system, allows up to six attempts across three consecutive years, with two sessions every year.

Students Split Over JEE Advanced 3rd Attempt: Needed Move Or Unfair Edge? (ETV Bharat)

However, JEE Advanced restricts attempts to two in consecutive years, which means the first attempt must be in the year of passing Intermediate/ Class 12 and the second in the following year. No attempt is available after that.

Students supporting the demand said that some aspirants miss the exam due to medical emergencies, family circumstances or other unavoidable reasons. “Such aspirants should not lose a valuable opportunity. A similar provision is already in place for JEE Main, so there is no problem in considering it for JEE Advanced,” they said.

However, aspiring students have expressed mixed opinions on the proposal.

Pratyush, a student of a private school in Delhi NCR, said a third attempt could increase competition for fresh candidates and suggested that students should consider career options beyond IITs.

“Not every student’s aptitude is suited to the IIT entrance examination. Students should explore their interests and not make a single examination the ultimate goal of their lives,” he said.

“Students already face huge pressure while preparing for JEE Main, board examinations and other assessments within a short period. Therefore, a second attempt is justified, but extending the limit to three attempts could make admission more challenging for newcomers,” he said.