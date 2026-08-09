ETV Bharat / bharat

Students Say Rahul Gandhi Understands Youths' Issues, Ask If He Would Act If In Power

Prayagraj: Students who attended Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme in Prayagraj on Saturday gave mixed reactions, with some praising his focus on youth issues while others questioned whether his promises would translate into action.

Thousands of students attended the programme at K P Ground, where Gandhi spoke about issues concerning India's youth, including employment, competitive examinations and the challenges faced by students from economically weaker backgrounds.

Himanshu Tripathi, who has completed his postgraduate studies from Allahabad University and is preparing for the National Eligibility Test, said Gandhi raised students' issues "very forcefully" but there was no guarantee that he would address them if he came to power.

Rashmi Yadav, who is preparing for competitive examinations, said she attended the event to understand Gandhi's vision for the future of students. "All politicians make big promises from the stage, but their priorities change after they come to power," she said.

Rakesh Maurya, another student, said Gandhi had won the hearts of students with his remarks. "Children from poor families face so many difficulties in completing their education, but they keep waiting for vacancies to be announced for jobs," he said.