ETV Bharat / bharat

'Answer Sheet Mismatches': Students Raise Fresh Concerns Over CBSE OSM System On Social Media; Officials Admit 'Mistake'

New Delhi: Amid growing complaints over glitches and discrepancies in the CBSE re-evaluation process, some Class 12 students have alleged that the scanned copies of their answer sheets uploaded by the board did not match their handwriting, raising concerns over possible answer-sheet mismatch in the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system.

The CBSE has taken up on "top priority" the cases related to alleged mismatched answer sheets and other concerns faced by students in the re-evaluation process, PTI quoted a source in the board as saying.

The assurances came after a social media post of a Delhi-based Class 12 student, Vedant, went viral, in which he alleged that the Physics answer sheet uploaded by the CBSE under the re-evaluation process was not his.

Several other students also took to social media with similar claims.

"Whatever complaints are coming, online or offline, by any means, CBSE is actively taking them up," the source told PTI while asserting that the board remains committed to helping the students.

They said senior officials are continuously engaging with students and parents to resolve their grievances and are "providing all possible support to students".

"It is not about a single child. Everyone whose request is coming is being attended to actively," the source said in reply to queries to Vedant's complaint.

Referring to complaints raised by other students as well, the sources said, "Not only one student, but all such matters are being examined seriously. In some cases, the issues have also been resolved."

Vedant's post, which garnered over 2.5 million views on X, said he and his family discovered that the handwriting in the Physics answer sheet provided by CBSE did not match his own.

Some reports on social media claimed that CBSE has shared Vedant's correct Physics answer book with him and informed the student that his result would be updated based on revised marks.

Screenshots circulating online purportedly showed an email sent on May 25 at 5:31 pm with the subject line "Physics Answer Book" from a senior CBSE official acknowledging the issue. "Please find attached your correct answer book for Physics. Your result will be updated based on the new marks of Physics shortly," the email read. However, the CBSE did not officially confirm these developments.

Several social media users, however, initially trolled Vedant, questioning whether the newly-created handle was actually of a CSBE student, with some even calling him "anti-national" and "Pakistani", but others, including opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, came to his defence.

"After receiving unexpectedly low marks in Physics, we applied for photocopies of my answer sheets through the CBSE re-evaluation process. Today we received the copies. And I am shattered because the Physics answer sheet uploaded by CBSE is not mine," the student wrote on X.