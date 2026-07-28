ETV Bharat / bharat

Students' Hard Work Can't Be Decided In Three Hours: Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde

New Delhi: Speaking on the anti-paper leak amendment bill, Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde on Tuesday said there is a need for correction in the education system, as years of hard work by students and the expectations of their families can't be decided in three hours.

"I think we all need to think about certain improvements in the education system. The way these examinations are conducted needs to be changed. In other countries, there are multiple attempts available for students in a year to appear in an examination. But in India, if a student falls sick or there is a natural calamity, then the candidate won't be able to appear in the examination and lose an entire year of preparation," he said