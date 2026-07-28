Students' Hard Work Can't Be Decided In Three Hours: Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde
Calling for a correction in the education system, he said India can implement a system like GMAT, where multiple attempts are available in a year.
Published : July 28, 2026 at 6:21 PM IST
New Delhi: Speaking on the anti-paper leak amendment bill, Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde on Tuesday said there is a need for correction in the education system, as years of hard work by students and the expectations of their families can't be decided in three hours.
"I think we all need to think about certain improvements in the education system. The way these examinations are conducted needs to be changed. In other countries, there are multiple attempts available for students in a year to appear in an examination. But in India, if a student falls sick or there is a natural calamity, then the candidate won't be able to appear in the examination and lose an entire year of preparation," he said
Shinde referred to the Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT) in the US, which is conducted multiple times in a year, but the admission takes place once. " I think we can espouse such a system with the help of multiple smart tools like artificial intelligence (AI), to help ease extreme pressure on students," he added.
He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself took to social media to connect with the youth directly to assure them that a special task force will be formed under Nandan Nilekani to stop paper leaks in any examination.
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