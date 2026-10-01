ETV Bharat / bharat

Eight Students From Pune Drown In Sea Near Raigad

Raigad: A picnic to Diveagar in coastal Konkan turned fatal for eight students from Alandi near Pune on Thursday. These students drowned in the Arabian Sea after failing to gauge the depth of the water, officials said.

In a post on X, Fadnavis said, "The incident where eight students from the Winners Academy from Alandi have drowned is extremely painful and sad. I offer my condolences to them. We stand by their families in this hour of grief. All the deceased are from Alandi and efforts are on to take their bodies to Alandi."

Officials said that all eight bodies have been recovered. All of them were aged between 17-18 years. A pall of gloom has spread over the entire area following this tragic news. Officials urged the parents not to believe in rumours.

The students were studying in a private coaching class - Winners Academy - in Alandi and had come to Diveagar as a part of a trip. Upon learning of the incident, local residents and workers of Mahakali Sports immediately launched a rescue operation.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, who is also the Pune District Guardian Minister, took immediate cognizance of the incident. She promptly contacted Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi, Raigad District Collector Kishan Narayanrao Jawale and Raigad Superintendent of Police Anchal Dalal to gather details.

She instructed the concerned authorities to expedite search and rescue operations, provide necessary administrative assistance to the families of the deceased students.

Maharashtra Minister Aditi Tatkare, who represents the Srivardhan Assembly constituency, said medical examination of the rescued studets is underway.

In a post on X, Aditi Tatkare said, "The incident of 8 students from Alandi in Pune drowning at Dive Agar beach in Raigad district due to misjudging the water is extremely heartbreaking. As soon as I received information about this incident, I immediately contacted the local administration. Medical examinations of the students rescued from this accident are also being conducted, and I have instructed the local administration to urgently dispatch additional medical teams for this purpose."

"On the occasion of a trip organized by a private class in Alandi, 42 students and 2 teachers had come to Dive Agar beach. Preliminary information indicates that this accident occurred after entering the water due to misjudging its depth. Heartfelt tribute to all those who lost their lives in this tragedy. We share in the grief of the families of all the victims," she added.

Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane also expressed sorrow. In a post on X, Rane, who is the Guardian Minister of Sindhudurg District, said, "The tragic incident of eight students from Alandi drowning in the sea at Dive Agar in Raigad district, who had gone there on an excursion, is extremely heartbreaking and deeply distressing. I offer my heartfelt condolences to all the students who lost their lives in this unfortunate accident. The grief that has befallen their families due to the loss of these young lives cannot be expressed in words. At this sorrowful moment, I share in the grief of their families. May their families find the strength to endure this immense sorrow, and may the departed students' souls rest in eternal peace—this is my prayer at the feet of the Lord!"