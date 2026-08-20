ETV Bharat / bharat

Students Explore New Countries for Studies Amid Cumbersome US Visa Process, Safety And Affordability Issues

New Delhi: Visa policies and processing procedures are increasingly emerging as a major factor shaping international students’ destination choices. Uncertainty around approvals, processing timelines and changing requirements influences where students ultimately decide to study.

According to the 10th Navitas Agent Perception Survey, which captured the views of 870 education agents across 64 countries, the quality of education remains a key determinant. Destination reputation and the perceived value of qualifications influence student confidence. Safety is similarly central to decision-making, reflecting students’ and families’ growing focus on secure and supportive environments.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Dr RB Solanki, former Vice Chancellor of Chaudhary Ranbir Singh University, Jind (Haryana), said that students determined to pursue higher education abroad are increasingly considering alternative destinations. “Several countries, including the US, have tightened visa rules and increased scrutiny in recent times. As a result, students are exploring countries where obtaining a visa is comparatively easier and the cost of living remains within their financial means,” He noted.

Students are becoming increasingly practical in their decisions, weighing not only the quality of education but also the ease of obtaining a visa, personal safety and the overall financial burden associated with studying and living abroad. As a result, countries offering a more predictable visa process and manageable living costs are gaining greater attention among prospective international students, he stated.

Echoing similar concerns, Navin Kumar, Professor of Psychology at Delhi University, told ETV Bharat that an increasing number of students are now looking beyond the US when considering destinations for higher education.

Kumar said, “Students are facing several challenges that are influencing their destination choices, with the complexity of the visa process, safety concerns and high cost of living emerging as major factors. These issues are prompting students to explore alternative countries that offer relatively easier visa access and more affordable living conditions.”

The study says, agents report visa anxiety resulting from processing uncertainties may have unintended consequences on strong applicants. While governments may impose stricter visa requirements to address integrity concerns, genuine and strong applicants may nonetheless be discouraged and choose alternative destinations.

“Visa processing in the United Kingdom and New Zealand was viewed most favourably while the United States and Canada lag behind,” it read.

The US received the lowest overall positive rating for visa processing among the five destinations assessed by agents, averaging just 25.3 per cent. In comparison, the UK ranked first with 74.1 per cent, followed by New Zealand at 64.8 per cent, Australia at 47.2 per cent and Canada at 36.5 per cent.

Discussing the changing preferences of students, Prof RN Dubey, Vice Chancellor of The Global University, told ETV Bharat that students choose overseas destinations largely based on the course they want to pursue and whether they can afford the associated expenses.

“Students are now looking beyond academic opportunities and are paying greater attention to safety, security and overall affordability while selecting a country for higher studies. These factors have become increasingly important in recent times, with the US no longer being the first choice for many students amid concerns surrounding various aspects of studying there,” he added.