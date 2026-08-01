ETV Bharat / bharat

'Students Don't Need Forgiveness, They Deserve An Apology': Rahul Gandhi Slams PM Modi

Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference at AICC HQ, Indira Bhawan, in New Delhi on Wednesday. ( ANI )

Chennai: Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks on “forgiving” students for their alleged abusive remarks against him. He accused the PM of failing to address the students’ concerns and that students deserved his apology, not forgiveness. “India's students do not need his forgiveness. They are owed his apology,” Gandhi wrote on X. “Leaked papers. Cancelled exams. Years of preparation destroyed overnight. Our students are told to work honestly in a system that is not honest with them. And the Prime Minister has the audacity to speak of ‘forgiving’ students,” he added.