'Students Don't Need Forgiveness, They Deserve An Apology': Rahul Gandhi Slams PM Modi
Rahul Gandhi criticised PM Modi for his remarks of "forgiving" students amid NEET paper leak crisis, demanding an apology instead.
Published : August 1, 2026 at 5:40 PM IST
Chennai: Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks on “forgiving” students for their alleged abusive remarks against him. He accused the PM of failing to address the students’ concerns and that students deserved his apology, not forgiveness.
“India's students do not need his forgiveness. They are owed his apology,” Gandhi wrote on X. “Leaked papers. Cancelled exams. Years of preparation destroyed overnight. Our students are told to work honestly in a system that is not honest with them. And the Prime Minister has the audacity to speak of ‘forgiving’ students,” he added.
Nothing is more painful than seeing a parent grieve their child.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 1, 2026
Behind every young life lost is a family carrying pain that will never leave them - and serious questions about a broken education system.
Leaked papers. Cancelled exams. Years of preparation destroyed overnight.… pic.twitter.com/nzQE61zP14
Gandhi today met with the families of students who died by suicide after NEET paper leak and subsequent cancellation and consoled them. The meeting took place in Mahabalipuram near Chennai.
The Congress leader said that nothing was more painful than seeing parents grieve the loss of their children. “Behind every young life lost is a family carrying pain that will never leave them - and serious questions about a broken education system.”
Criticising the PM, Gandhi said that he has not met a single grieving parent or sat with students who suffered due to paper leak. “Our students are told to work honestly in a system that is not honest with them. And the Prime Minister has the audacity to speak of ‘forgiving’ students.” he said.
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