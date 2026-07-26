ETV Bharat / bharat

Transparency, Affordable Education, Strong Public School System: Students' Demands From Pradhan's Successor

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) supporters celebrate after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned and took responsibility for the NEET paper leak, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Saturday, July 25, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: With Dharmendra Pradhan no longer heading the Education Ministry, several students part of the CJP protests on Saturday said they now hope the new incumbent will bring about concrete changes to the system.

Among many demands, three repeatedly emerged: transparency in the exam system, affordable and quality education, and strengthening of government schools and primary education.

Raj Yadav from Ghaziabad, who has been part of the sit-in since the protest began nearly a month ago, said that the government must implement sweeping changes in the education system.

"I demand that the new minister focus on the education system. He should bring about changes across the entire system, address its flaws, and ensure it operates effectively," he said. Students maintain that the change of the minister is merely the beginning.

Srishti, a resident of Laxmi Nagar in Delhi, said the high cost of education has turned studying into a struggle for many students. She said she has to work to fund her own education and if a paper leak occurs, its consequences are far-reaching.

Srishti urged the new minister to ensure adequate teachers are appointed in all schools, education becomes affordable, and emphasis is on skill development for children in government schools. Vikram Chaudhary from Rajasthan, who has been participating in the protest for at least a fortnight, demanded that reforms begin at the primary school level.