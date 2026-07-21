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'Students Beaten For Asking Legitimate Questions,' Says Rahul Gandhi; Demands Parliament Discussion On NEET Exam Leak

Leaders of INDIA bloc meets Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla ( ANI )

By ANI 3 Min Read

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that "students were beaten for asking legitimate questions about their own future" and demanded a detailed discussion in Parliament's Monsoon Session on the alleged brutality against students and the NEET examination paper leak crisis. In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said he met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla along with Opposition MPs and said that their demand was for Parliament to discuss the issue. Leaders of the INDIA bloc gathered for a crucial strategy meeting at Parliament House in New Delhi to coordinate their joint approach and finalise floor tactics ahead of the ongoing Monsoon Session proceedings. "Met the Lok Sabha Speaker today along with MPs of the Opposition. Our demand is simple: Parliament must have a detailed discussion on the brutality unleashed on students yesterday and on the government's complete lack of accountability for the examination crisis," he wrote. Gandhi said that students were beaten for raising questions about their future and questioned the role of Parliament in addressing issues concerning the country's youth. "Students were beaten for asking legitimate questions about their own future. If Parliament cannot discuss the future of India's youth, what is it for?" the Lok Sabha LoP said.