Students At Jantar Mantar Allege Poor Facilities As Protest Against Exam Paper Leaks Continues
The protest, organised by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), has drawn students and supporters from several states. Many protesters are staying overnight at the site.
Published : July 23, 2026 at 11:06 PM IST
New Delhi: Students participating in the protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar against alleged exam paper leaks have complained of inadequate basic amenities, including poor sanitation, lack of electricity and water supply.
The protest, organised by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), has drawn students and supporters from several states. Many protesters are staying overnight at the site.
Gunjan, who travelled from Gujarat to join the protest, said she had been at the site for the past two days and did not feel unsafe staying overnight. "The main problems are the lack of clean toilets, electricity and water. Some washrooms have been locked and others are not being cleaned. There is no proper water supply, and electricity is not available at night, so it is difficult to charge our phones," she said.
Nisha, a student from Noida who recently completed her Class 12 examinations, said, "This is my first day here. I wanted to express my support because paper leaks affect students like us and create uncertainty about our future," she said.
Chhaya, who came from Jharkhand, said she had been participating in the protest for six days and was also staying overnight at the venue. She said there were no major security concerns but alleged that the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) was not maintaining cleanliness at the protest site. "We clean up the waste we generate ourselves, but the authorities should clear the garbage that accumulates because of the large number of visitors," she said.
Dr Shweta, who also joined the demonstration, said she wanted to support students who are seeking reforms in the examination system. "We want the injustice against students to end. The lathi charge and violence against protesters were unfortunate," she said. She added that she had sustained a leg injury during a scuffle at the protest site on July 20 but continued to participate in the demonstration in solidarity with the students.
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