ETV Bharat / bharat

Students At Jantar Mantar Allege Poor Facilities As Protest Against Exam Paper Leaks Continues

New Delhi: Students participating in the protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar against alleged exam paper leaks have complained of inadequate basic amenities, including poor sanitation, lack of electricity and water supply.

The protest, organised by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), has drawn students and supporters from several states. Many protesters are staying overnight at the site.

Gunjan, who travelled from Gujarat to join the protest, said she had been at the site for the past two days and did not feel unsafe staying overnight. "The main problems are the lack of clean toilets, electricity and water. Some washrooms have been locked and others are not being cleaned. There is no proper water supply, and electricity is not available at night, so it is difficult to charge our phones," she said.