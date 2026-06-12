ETV Bharat / bharat

Students, Aspirants Join Lucknow Protest Over Exam Irregularities; CJP Chief Seeks Pradhan's Exit

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke with supporters takes part in a protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination-related lapses, at Eco Garden, in Lucknow on Friday. ( ANI )

Lucknow: Students and government job aspirants assembled here on Friday for a protest led by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke over alleged examination irregularities, with demonstrators pressing for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Candidates preparing for teaching, medical, revenue, administrative, and other government recruitment examinations were among the protesters who gathered at the Eco Garden here since morning. The demonstration is part of a nationwide campaign launched by the CJP, which had earlier held demonstrations in Delhi and Pune.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Babloo Kumar told PTI that the permission for the programme was granted after an application was submitted by an individual and not by any organisation.

"The application was submitted by a teacher, Vivek Kumar, late Thursday evening. After completing the required procedure, permission was granted," he said.