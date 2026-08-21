Students' Agitation Continues With Plans To Intensify; Student Leader Slams People For Being Selfish Instead Of Helping Agitators With Food
The student leader said that future moves are being planned to intensify it further if the government does not pay attention to the students' demands.
By Dev Raj
Published : August 21, 2026 at 6:30 PM IST
Patna: The students’ agitation against examination irregularities, including paper leaks, entered its fourth day on Friday, with the protestors gearing up to intensify it. Their leader Dilip Kumar appealed to people and youths now in jobs to provide all kinds of support, including food, to the agitators instead of being selfish.
“We are on a sit-in protest since Tuesday. We had a meeting with the education department yesterday (Thursday), but the end result was nil. We have decided to give the government some more time to fulfil our demands, but we will continue our agitation in the same manner for the next three to four days, after which we will embark on a hunger strike,” Dilip told ETV Bharat.
Asserting that the ongoing agitation was completely peaceful and was being conducted like a ‘satyagraha’ inspired by Mahatma Gandhi, Dilip said that the future moves are being chalked out to intensify it further if the government does not pay attention to the students' demands.
“We will intensify the protest by embarking on a ‘fast-unto-death’. We are also thinking of calling a Bihar bandh over our issues,” he said.
Incidentally, the sit-in protest started with an ultimatum to the state government to issue the notification for the ‘Teacher Recruitment Examination – 4’ (TRE-4) within 24 hours. The education department came up with it within just a few hours of the beginning of the agitation.
However, the students were not satisfied with it and decided to continue the agitation to press for strict action against the paper leak mafia, an end to all examination-related irregularities, announcement of vacancies in all subjects taught in schools, and implementation of the ‘one person, one post’ norm for qualifying candidates.
The other demands include a quick notification for all the vacancies and pending examinations cutting across departments, and implementation of the ‘domicile policy’ for the candidates native to Bihar, so that they are preferred over people from other states. Such a provision is already present in several states.
Regarding the appeal to people, especially youths now employed, Dilip pointed out that it is related not only to moral and mental solidarity, but also to basic amenities, including food and water for the hundreds of protestors present at the government-designated agitation site at Gardanibagh in Patna.
A video of Dilip appealing to people for food, water, and other basic amenities for the agitating students has also gone viral on social media platforms, showing him becoming emotional and weeping.
“It is so shameful to even speak this. I did not want to say it, but I have become compelled to speak. We have to think how these agitating students will eat and where we will bring food for them. Lakhs of people have become government teachers through TRE – 1, 2, and 3, but none of them thought of contributing Rs 500 or Rs 1000 or coming here and offer something as small as biscuits. The coaching institutes are earning crores of rupees from the students, but they are also silent. The people, youths, teachers, and coaching institute owners of Bihar are so selfish,” Dilip said.
The 42-year-old student leader from Darbhanga, who has been a part of several agitations against paper leaks and irregularities in examinations, asserted that he would call off the current protest if the same situation persists and nobody comes forward to help.
“I will stop protesting and go back to my village. I have land and will indulge in agriculture. This agitation is not a prestige issue. It is for free, fair, transparent and timely examinations. Nobody has come forward to even ask whether these innocent students have food or not. They are just surviving on water. Mosquitoes are biting them throughout the night,” he added.
Dilip slammed those who participated in the students’ agitation in Delhi and Jharkhand, but are quiet while youths are protesting in their own state.
“Was their participation in the agitations in Delhi and Jharkhand just to show off? The students of their own state are fighting here hungry and thirsty, but they have no sympathy for them. So many students have become sub-inspectors, constables, teachers, civil services officers and employees, but they have no feeling for these students. Have they forgotten everything? I am not demanding anything for myself; do it for the youths staying here day and night,” Dilip said.
However, the student leader highlighted that some people were helping the agitators survive, but 99.99 per cent of coaching institute owners and youths who are now in government jobs have shied away from helping. He asserted that the agitation will continue against all odds because it was a do-or-die battle to ensure accountability and transparency in the educational and recruitment system.
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