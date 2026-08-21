ETV Bharat / bharat

Students' Agitation Continues With Plans To Intensify; Student Leader Slams People For Being Selfish Instead Of Helping Agitators With Food

Patna: The students’ agitation against examination irregularities, including paper leaks, entered its fourth day on Friday, with the protestors gearing up to intensify it. Their leader Dilip Kumar appealed to people and youths now in jobs to provide all kinds of support, including food, to the agitators instead of being selfish.

“We are on a sit-in protest since Tuesday. We had a meeting with the education department yesterday (Thursday), but the end result was nil. We have decided to give the government some more time to fulfil our demands, but we will continue our agitation in the same manner for the next three to four days, after which we will embark on a hunger strike,” Dilip told ETV Bharat.

Asserting that the ongoing agitation was completely peaceful and was being conducted like a ‘satyagraha’ inspired by Mahatma Gandhi, Dilip said that the future moves are being chalked out to intensify it further if the government does not pay attention to the students' demands.

“We will intensify the protest by embarking on a ‘fast-unto-death’. We are also thinking of calling a Bihar bandh over our issues,” he said.

Some of the protestors carrying placards listing their demands (ETV Bharat)

Incidentally, the sit-in protest started with an ultimatum to the state government to issue the notification for the ‘Teacher Recruitment Examination – 4’ (TRE-4) within 24 hours. The education department came up with it within just a few hours of the beginning of the agitation.

However, the students were not satisfied with it and decided to continue the agitation to press for strict action against the paper leak mafia, an end to all examination-related irregularities, announcement of vacancies in all subjects taught in schools, and implementation of the ‘one person, one post’ norm for qualifying candidates.

The other demands include a quick notification for all the vacancies and pending examinations cutting across departments, and implementation of the ‘domicile policy’ for the candidates native to Bihar, so that they are preferred over people from other states. Such a provision is already present in several states.