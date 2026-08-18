Students' Agitation Against Paper Leaks And Other Exam-Related Anomalies Begins In Patna
Dilip Kumar, the leader of the students’ agitation, said the government must act against the mafia that is involved.
By Dev Raj
Published : August 18, 2026 at 6:48 PM IST
Patna: The students’ agitation against examination irregularities rolled into Patna on Tuesday, after winning their demands in Delhi and Ranchi. The protestors have given the government a three-day ultimatum to fulfil their demands, or they will embark on a ‘fast-unto-death’ starting August 21, and adopt other strategies to force the state government to act.
The agitators began with a sit-in protest under a waterproof pandal (tent) put up by the students at Gardanibagh, which is a site earmarked for protests in the state capital, seeking an impartial probe against all examination paper leaks and action against the mafia involved in them.
They are also demanding free and fair recruitment examinations, and are seeking notification of the Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE) - 4 within 24 hours and implementation of the norm of ‘one candidate, one post’ for the candidates.
“We want impartial and honest investigations into all examination paper leaks that have happened in Bihar in recent years. We are fed up with this situation. The government must act against the mafia that is involved. Notification for examinations for all pending and backlog vacancies also must be issued,” said Dilip Kumar, the leader of the students’ agitation.
Talking to ETV Bharat, Dilip pointed out that Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari had announced that the notification for TRE – 4 would be issued by July-end, giving hope to the job-seeking youths, but failed to do so.
“We waited for the TRE – 4 notification, but the education minister did not issue. Our first demand is that he should issue the notification for it within 24 hours, else we will ‘gherao’ (surround or lay seize) his official residence,” said Dilip Kumar, the leader of the students’ agitation.
Dilip added that the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), which conducts TRE – 4, must implement the provision of ‘one candidate, one post’, to offset the anomaly of one person getting selected to teach in primary, middle, secondary, and higher secondary classes.
“Ultimately, such a candidate opts to teach only in one category, but this keeps the other positions, to which he has been selected, vacant. There must be a solution to this anomaly,” he added.
The other demands include quick notification of all the vacancies and pending examinations cutting across departments, and implementation of the ‘domicile policy’ for the candidates native to Bihar, so that they are preferred over people from other states. Such a provision is already present in several states.
The agitators
A majority of the agitators are in their 20s and 30s. They hail from different parts of Bihar and have arrived at the protest site with the realisation and determination that it could be a long-drawn battle.
They are not affiliated to any organisation or party, but have assembled under the banner of ‘Bihar Student Union’ (BSU) and have named their agitation as ‘Chhatra Nyaya Satyagraha’ (Students' justice satyagraha) to press for their demands for free, fair, transparent and timely examinations.
Several of the participants are serving as volunteers, taking care of drinking water for everybody, seating arrangements, making placards, bringing the national flags, among other things. Nandan Kumar is a graduate from Madhepura and has been preparing for competitive examinations for the past several years. He has taken up the work of announcing the directions for participants on a hand-held megaphone (loudspeaker).
“I could have still stayed at home and studied, but have realised that there are so many wrong things happening in the recruitment examinations that I cannot overcome them. My participation in this agitation is not for my own sake, but also for all other youths who are honestly trying for jobs and a better future,” Nandan told ETV Bharat before moving ahead to shout slogans on the megaphone.
Another agitator, Amit Kashyap, asserted that he has come determined for a ‘do or die’ battle. He has been trying for various civil services examinations, and is annoyed about always facing or hearing about paper leaks. “We will stay here till our victory. We will not return home till we win. I have already informed my parents about my decision, and now nothing can shake me,” Amit said.
The leader
Forty-two-year-old Dilip Kumar is a graduate and an unlikely leader among the younger participants. With grey strands in his small beard, he is visibly older than the students and youths, who have assembled to participate in the agitation for free and fair examinations, as well as notification of TRE – 4.
But Dilip has a history. He previously participated in several agitations against paper leaks and wrongdoings in various recruitment examinations in Bihar.
“I am a graduate and have the required qualifications for the civil services. I was preparing for and appearing in BPSC and UPSC civil services examinations, but fed-up of paper leaks and bungling in the examinations, I quit my preparations and started fighting against them. I don’t remember when I became a student leader in between,” Dilip told ETV Bharat.
Dilip claimed that he has been agitating for the students, youths and candidates for the past 11 years, resulting in the fulfilment of several of their demands related to various examinations.
“It is the fault of the government, system and management that a candidate who had come to Patna to prepare for BPSC civil services examinations had to become a student leader. You cannot call a 42-year-old man ‘a youth’, but it is the fault of the system that I have to lead the students here,” he added.
Dilip added that he believes in providing ample opportunity to the government and various recruitment commissions in the state to resolve the issues. Agitation comes as the last resort when nothing happens. “We have named the agitation as ‘Chhatra Nyay Satyagraha’, because the students and youths want justice in job recruitment examinations for a better future,” he added.
Sitting with him are several students and youths. One next to him is holding a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi, while photographs and paintings of various other eminent freedom fighters, including Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Bhagat Singh, Chandra Shekhar Azad, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, and Jayaprakash Narayan, have been placed on the walls of the ‘pandal’ (tent).
“Mahatma Gandhi is the superhero of our country’s freedom movement. We are following his path of agitation. He is still relevant all over the world. Today also, whenever any government shakes due to the agitation of students, it remembers Gandhi ji and appeals not to indulge in violence. They all surrender at his feet, and he is our inspiration,” Dilip said.
“However, the photos of other famous revolutionaries are also placed around us. We also rever Bhagat Singh, Chandra Shekhar Azad, and Jayaprakash Narayan. Let the government not force us. We are sitting on protest right now, but if forced, we will come out on the streets and will reach the Vidhan Sabha (legislative assembly) and the residences of the chief minister and the education minister. We have all types of weapons of agitation,” he added.
Dilip said that the moral support from the Opposition parties was welcome, but all the students present at the protest would take a collective decision on whether to allow the party leaders to participate in the agitation and share the dais.
The Bihar government’s speedy reaction: TRE – 4 notification issued
The students began their agitation around 12:30 PM. Within a couple of hours, the state government decided to issue the notification of TRE – 4, in which over 32,000 teachers are to be recruited.
The BPSC issued the notification to recruit 32,388 teachers under TRE – 4 at around 4 PM. The online applications could be submitted between September 1 and 30 after completing the fee payment process.
Sources said that it is an attempt to mollify the agitators, as TRE – 4 is among their prominent demands. It will also tend to take the wind out of the sails of the agitation.
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