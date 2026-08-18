ETV Bharat / bharat

Students' Agitation Against Paper Leaks And Other Exam-Related Anomalies Begins In Patna

The participants in the sit-in protest launched in Patna on Tuesday against exam paper leaks and other related issues ( ETV Bharat )

Patna: The students’ agitation against examination irregularities rolled into Patna on Tuesday, after winning their demands in Delhi and Ranchi. The protestors have given the government a three-day ultimatum to fulfil their demands, or they will embark on a ‘fast-unto-death’ starting August 21, and adopt other strategies to force the state government to act.

The agitators began with a sit-in protest under a waterproof pandal (tent) put up by the students at Gardanibagh, which is a site earmarked for protests in the state capital, seeking an impartial probe against all examination paper leaks and action against the mafia involved in them.

They are also demanding free and fair recruitment examinations, and are seeking notification of the Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE) - 4 within 24 hours and implementation of the norm of ‘one candidate, one post’ for the candidates.

The site of students' agitation that began on Tuesday (ETV Bharat)

“We want impartial and honest investigations into all examination paper leaks that have happened in Bihar in recent years. We are fed up with this situation. The government must act against the mafia that is involved. Notification for examinations for all pending and backlog vacancies also must be issued,” said Dilip Kumar, the leader of the students’ agitation.

Talking to ETV Bharat, Dilip pointed out that Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari had announced that the notification for TRE – 4 would be issued by July-end, giving hope to the job-seeking youths, but failed to do so.

“We waited for the TRE – 4 notification, but the education minister did not issue. Our first demand is that he should issue the notification for it within 24 hours, else we will ‘gherao’ (surround or lay seize) his official residence,” said Dilip Kumar, the leader of the students’ agitation.

Dilip added that the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), which conducts TRE – 4, must implement the provision of ‘one candidate, one post’, to offset the anomaly of one person getting selected to teach in primary, middle, secondary, and higher secondary classes.

“Ultimately, such a candidate opts to teach only in one category, but this keeps the other positions, to which he has been selected, vacant. There must be a solution to this anomaly,” he added.

Student leader Dilip Kumar (in light blue shirt), who is leading the protest in Patna (ETV Bharat)

The other demands include quick notification of all the vacancies and pending examinations cutting across departments, and implementation of the ‘domicile policy’ for the candidates native to Bihar, so that they are preferred over people from other states. Such a provision is already present in several states.

The agitators

A majority of the agitators are in their 20s and 30s. They hail from different parts of Bihar and have arrived at the protest site with the realisation and determination that it could be a long-drawn battle.

They are not affiliated to any organisation or party, but have assembled under the banner of ‘Bihar Student Union’ (BSU) and have named their agitation as ‘Chhatra Nyaya Satyagraha’ (Students' justice satyagraha) to press for their demands for free, fair, transparent and timely examinations.

Nandan Kumar, a student from Madhepura, serving as a volunteer at the agitation. He makes announcemenets and shouts slogans on a hand-held megaphone (ETV Bharat)

Several of the participants are serving as volunteers, taking care of drinking water for everybody, seating arrangements, making placards, bringing the national flags, among other things. Nandan Kumar is a graduate from Madhepura and has been preparing for competitive examinations for the past several years. He has taken up the work of announcing the directions for participants on a hand-held megaphone (loudspeaker).