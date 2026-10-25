ETV Bharat / bharat

Student Protests At JMI Continue For 14th Straight Day As Meeting With Staff Fails To Break Ice

Security beefed up outside Jamia Milia Islamia in Delhi ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Students at the Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi continued their protest demanding the restoration of the student union for the 14th consecutive day on Sunday with a meeting with the staff failing to break the ice. Several students are also on a hunger strike to press for their demand.

On Saturday, teaching and non-teaching staff from the university met with the students and urged them to end the agitation; however, the students refused to call off the protest.

Adil Rizvi, one of the protesting students, stated that they have been on a hunger strike for 14 days. He alleged that security guards attempted to dismantle their tent which the students subsequently set back up adding the students were subjected to “mistreatment”. Security beefed up outside Jamia Milia Islamia in Delhi (ETV Bharat) He further claimed that authorities are preventing drinking water from being brought inside. “All university gates have been closed, effectively barring students from entering or leaving the campus. Are we not students of this institution?" he asked. He added that university teaching staff visited them yesterday, requesting that they end the protest. In response, the students demanded a written assurance that their requirements would be met, stating that they would only end the protest and the hunger strike once such a guarantee is provided, he added.