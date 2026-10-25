Student Protests At JMI Continue For 14th Straight Day As Meeting With Staff Fails To Break Ice
The students said the teaching staff approached them and asked them to end the protest, but the protest will continue until their demands are met.
Published : October 25, 2026 at 4:19 PM IST
New Delhi: Students at the Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi continued their protest demanding the restoration of the student union for the 14th consecutive day on Sunday with a meeting with the staff failing to break the ice. Several students are also on a hunger strike to press for their demand.
On Saturday, teaching and non-teaching staff from the university met with the students and urged them to end the agitation; however, the students refused to call off the protest.
Adil Rizvi, one of the protesting students, stated that they have been on a hunger strike for 14 days. He alleged that security guards attempted to dismantle their tent which the students subsequently set back up adding the students were subjected to “mistreatment”.
He further claimed that authorities are preventing drinking water from being brought inside. “All university gates have been closed, effectively barring students from entering or leaving the campus. Are we not students of this institution?" he asked.
He added that university teaching staff visited them yesterday, requesting that they end the protest. In response, the students demanded a written assurance that their requirements would be met, stating that they would only end the protest and the hunger strike once such a guarantee is provided, he added.
Notably, in light of the protests and security concerns, classes for all courses have been shifted to an online mode. This precautionary measure has been taken to ensure the safety of students on campus and to allow academic activities to continue without interruption.
This arrangement will remain in effect until further notice. The protest is being held to demand the restoration of the student union, which has been defunct since 2006. A large police contingent has been deployed outside the campus to maintain security.
Amid the intensifying protests, the university administration recently decided to form a committee to draft the Students' Union's constitution. This decision was made following a meeting chaired by Vice Chancellor Prof. Mazhar Asif. The committee will review the reasons for the dissolution of the Students' Union in 2006, court decisions, and the recommendations of the Lyngdoh Committee.
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