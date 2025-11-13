ETV Bharat / bharat

Student-Engineers' Smart System Saves Shrimp Farms From Power Outages In Andhra Pradesh

Students innovation being showcased at the TiE U-2025 Grand Finale held in Hyderabad (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 13, 2025 at 7:01 PM IST

Bhimavaram: They are young and aspiring engineers, second and third year students of Bhimavaram Vishnu Institute of Technology. Though none of them come from aqua farming families, they have created a project that could prove to be a lifeline for shrimp farmers. Their innovation has already won the first prize at the national level.

In West Godavari district, aerators play a crucial role in maintaining oxygen levels in shrimp ponds. However, sudden power cuts or machine failures often cause aerators to stop, depriving the shrimp of oxygen, leading to massive losses for farmers. To prevent such situations, these students developed a Pond Monitoring System, a smart technology that helps farmers monitor their ponds remotely.

How it works

Farmers can install the Pond Monitoring System app on their mobile phones. Built using STM 22, Smart Synergies IoT Solutions, GPMS-1, and compressor technology, the system allows farmers’ phone numbers to be registered. Whenever an aerator stops working, an automatic alert is sent to the farmer’s phone. The system also enables them to restart the aerators remotely through a mobile signal command.

Six months of hard work

“This idea came after visiting shrimp farms and understanding the problems faced by farmers. It took us six months to turn it into reality. Already, 20 farmers are using the app successfully,” said the team members, G. Manideep, K. Dhanunjay, and Ch. Bharatsai, P. Satya Anandaraju, K. George, Ch. Vamsi Krishna, M. Sai Kaushik, and V. Hemasree.

Their innovation was showcased at the TiE U-2025 Grand Finale held in Hyderabad on November 1. Their project stood first among over 300 projects, earning them a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh.

