ETV Bharat / bharat

Stuck In Iran's Basra, Seafarer From Maharashtra Returns Home After Arduous Journey

Mumbai: Joyce and Chester Pereira were on tenterhooks till April 7, when they finally saw their son, Rex, walk out of the Mumbai airport. The joy of reuniting was worth experiencing. A resident of Maharashtra's Nalasopara, Rex was one of the four Indian seafarers stranded on the vessel DIVA near Abu Al Kaseeb in Basra, Iraq due to the Middle East conflict.

Rex's anxious parents had reached out to the Indian embassy and requested ETV Bharat, "Bring back my son", after the news was published on March 26.

"Yes, my parents are relieved, and my mother's health condition is also under control," a happy Rex told ETV Bharat. "I don't think my parents will let me go back to the ship again. Earlier, I used to work as a safety officer with an airline, and I may go back to that job. Let's see," he added.

Rex recounted his journey after his parents urged the Forward Seamen's Union of India for intervention and spoke to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Iraq. Along with Rex, there were three others, two from Uttar Pradesh and one from Kolkata. Accordingly, the embassy officials asked four seafarers to give in writing that they will not return once they are sent back home.

Rex said the court took up his case once the embassy collected their papers. The Iraqi ship owner was asked to return all the documents and was even forced to pay Rex all the pending dues. "When I was called to the court, the Iraqi immigration officer forced the Iraqi ship owner to return my passport and relevant legal documents. He was even asked to pay all my dues. He hadn't paid us for four months," Rex said.

Vessel DIVA docked near Abu Al Kaseeb in Basra. (Special Arrangement)

Rex's return journey involved 17 hours of road travel and was rather stressful even after he reached Riyadh. He had to change taxis three times, trusting all strangers to first cross the border from Iraq to Kuwait. "The Indian embassy was constantly in touch with me. The immigration officer accompanied me to the Iraq-Kuwait border. I crossed the border in his vehicle and was dropped off at a taxi stand. In Kuwait, I had to search for a cab. I picked up some food and snacks along the way," said Rex.