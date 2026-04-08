Stuck In Iran's Basra, Seafarer From Maharashtra Returns Home After Arduous Journey
Rex Pereira, a resident of Maharashtra's Nalasopara, is among four Indian seafarers who were stranded on the vessel DIVA since March 26, writes Neeta Kolhatkar.
Published : April 8, 2026 at 3:11 PM IST
Mumbai: Joyce and Chester Pereira were on tenterhooks till April 7, when they finally saw their son, Rex, walk out of the Mumbai airport. The joy of reuniting was worth experiencing. A resident of Maharashtra's Nalasopara, Rex was one of the four Indian seafarers stranded on the vessel DIVA near Abu Al Kaseeb in Basra, Iraq due to the Middle East conflict.
Rex's anxious parents had reached out to the Indian embassy and requested ETV Bharat, "Bring back my son", after the news was published on March 26.
"Yes, my parents are relieved, and my mother's health condition is also under control," a happy Rex told ETV Bharat. "I don't think my parents will let me go back to the ship again. Earlier, I used to work as a safety officer with an airline, and I may go back to that job. Let's see," he added.
Rex recounted his journey after his parents urged the Forward Seamen's Union of India for intervention and spoke to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Iraq. Along with Rex, there were three others, two from Uttar Pradesh and one from Kolkata. Accordingly, the embassy officials asked four seafarers to give in writing that they will not return once they are sent back home.
Rex said the court took up his case once the embassy collected their papers. The Iraqi ship owner was asked to return all the documents and was even forced to pay Rex all the pending dues. "When I was called to the court, the Iraqi immigration officer forced the Iraqi ship owner to return my passport and relevant legal documents. He was even asked to pay all my dues. He hadn't paid us for four months," Rex said.
Rex's return journey involved 17 hours of road travel and was rather stressful even after he reached Riyadh. He had to change taxis three times, trusting all strangers to first cross the border from Iraq to Kuwait. "The Indian embassy was constantly in touch with me. The immigration officer accompanied me to the Iraq-Kuwait border. I crossed the border in his vehicle and was dropped off at a taxi stand. In Kuwait, I had to search for a cab. I picked up some food and snacks along the way," said Rex.
He said he first had to pass through Kuwait City, which was a sight to see. "On April 5, as we drove through Kuwait City, there was smoke everywhere. The oil refineries in Kuwait were burning, and it was scary," said Rex.
After Kuwait City, he was to be driven to Riyadh, which was the last leg of his road journey. "I again had to switch cabs, which the driver arranged for me. I was on edge because I didn't know any of the cab drivers. I had to trust the strangers. I was dropped off at the Riyadh airport at 4 am, and my flight was the following day," Rex said.
Time was ticking, and so was the anticipation with every second that ticked by for Rex. He saw quite a few other Indian seafarers waiting at the airport to return to India. They were forced to wait because their flights were cancelled due to the war. "I got nervous when other Indians who had been waiting for over 24 hours told me their flights were cancelled. I realised there was no guarantee till I had boarded the plane. However, the immigration officer from Iraq and our embassy people were in constant touch with me," Rex said.
Finally, the flight took off, and Rex landed in Mumbai on April 7. "When I saw the Mumbai airport, I could breathe easy. I was thrilled to meet my parents. The first communication I had after landing was from Indian embassy officials and the Iraqi immigration officer. This has been possible because of the efforts of Manoj Yadav and Forward Seamen's Union of India (FSUI)," Rex said.
Meanwhile, other seafarers withdrew their undertaking after the Iraqi shipowner assured them of doubling their salaries and then refused to give them their passports and documents.
"The challenge that FSUI faces is when seafarers who appeal for repatriation withdraw their undertaking given to the Indian embassy, like in the case of the other three stranded in Basra. When the shipowner has not paid their dues for four months, how is he going to pay them double their salaries? But we cannot intervene after they have withdrawn their plea to be repatriated," Yadav told ETV Bharat.
The FSUI wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 8 requsting passage for the evacuation and repatriation of Indian seafarers at the ports of Iran, as a 48-hour ceasefire was called by US President Donald Trump.
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