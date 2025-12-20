ETV Bharat / bharat

Stubble-Burning Incidents Fell Drastically In Northern States: Govt Data

New Delhi: Incidents of stubble burning across different North Indian states have declined drastically in the last three years, according to government data.

The occurrences of stubble incinerations in northern states, including Punjab and Haryana, have a detrimental impact on air quality in the NCR region, especially during the post-monsoon months, and the dip in such incidents has significantly reduced this.

According to the latest data issued by the Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) on stubble burning across various states, including Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, during the harvesting season from September 15 to November 30, the number of incidents reported was over 13,000 compared to over 56,000 in 2022.

The total number of stubble-burning incidents reported in these states in this harvest season was 13,066 against 56,600 in 2022, 42,391 in 2023 and 18,457 in 2024. In Punjab, the number of stubble-burning incidents has seen a sharp decline. Altogether 5,114 incidents were reported as compared to 10,909 in 2024, 36,650 in 2023 and 49,922 in 2022, show the data. Out of 23 districts with maximum stubble burning events in Punjab, Barnala, Amritsar, Bathinda, Faridkot, Fazilka, Firozpur, Kapurthala, Ludhiana, Moga, Mansa, Muktsar, Patiala, Tarn Taran and Sangrur have reported more than 100 burnings in this season.

In Haryana, the number of incidents reported this harvesting season was 662, against 1,406 in 2024, 2,296 in 2023 and 3,661 in 2022. In the NCR part of Uttar Pradesh, the total number of incidents reported in this harvesting season was 281, as compared to 414 in 2024, 212 in 2023 and 198 in 2022.

The decline observed in these states has been influenced by the execution of state and district-specific action plans, extensive deployment of machinery for crop residue management, and strict enforcement measures, the ministry said.

