Stubble-Burning Incidents Fell Drastically In Northern States: Govt Data
The number of cases reported in these states in this harvest season was 13,066 against 56,600 in 2022, 42,391 in 2023 and 18,457 in 2024.
Published : December 20, 2025 at 6:53 PM IST
New Delhi: Incidents of stubble burning across different North Indian states have declined drastically in the last three years, according to government data.
The occurrences of stubble incinerations in northern states, including Punjab and Haryana, have a detrimental impact on air quality in the NCR region, especially during the post-monsoon months, and the dip in such incidents has significantly reduced this.
According to the latest data issued by the Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) on stubble burning across various states, including Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, during the harvesting season from September 15 to November 30, the number of incidents reported was over 13,000 compared to over 56,000 in 2022.
The total number of stubble-burning incidents reported in these states in this harvest season was 13,066 against 56,600 in 2022, 42,391 in 2023 and 18,457 in 2024. In Punjab, the number of stubble-burning incidents has seen a sharp decline. Altogether 5,114 incidents were reported as compared to 10,909 in 2024, 36,650 in 2023 and 49,922 in 2022, show the data. Out of 23 districts with maximum stubble burning events in Punjab, Barnala, Amritsar, Bathinda, Faridkot, Fazilka, Firozpur, Kapurthala, Ludhiana, Moga, Mansa, Muktsar, Patiala, Tarn Taran and Sangrur have reported more than 100 burnings in this season.
In Haryana, the number of incidents reported this harvesting season was 662, against 1,406 in 2024, 2,296 in 2023 and 3,661 in 2022. In the NCR part of Uttar Pradesh, the total number of incidents reported in this harvesting season was 281, as compared to 414 in 2024, 212 in 2023 and 198 in 2022.
The decline observed in these states has been influenced by the execution of state and district-specific action plans, extensive deployment of machinery for crop residue management, and strict enforcement measures, the ministry said.
Steps for Prevention of Stubble Burning
To assist the initiatives by the governments of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi in tackling air pollution resulting from stubble burning, as well as to provide subsidies for the machinery necessary for the management of crop residue, the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare has been implementing a central sector scheme focused on crop residue management (CRM) since 2018 to 2019.
Under this, farmers receive financial support at a rate of 50% for the acquisition of CRM machinery, while rural entrepreneurs (including rural youth and farmers acting as entrepreneurs), cooperative societies of farmers (in sectors such as agriculture and horticulture), Self Help Groups (SHGs), Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) and Panchayats are granted financial assistance at a rate of 80% for the establishment of custom hiring centres dedicated to crop residue management machinery.
Among other initiatives are financial support to states and the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) for the execution of information, education and communication initiatives aimed at raising awareness among farmers on crop residue management. The program encourages the use of machinery and tools suggested by ICAR for both in-situ management and ex-situ utilisation of crop residue.
Environmentalists have welcomed this development, asserting that reduced stubble burning directly improves air quality. "The significant decline in paddy burning incidents signals that sustained policy interventions, farmer awareness, and availability of alternatives to stubble burning are beginning to deliver results. Increased use of residue management machinery, financial incentives, better enforcement and favourable weather conditions have collectively contributed to this improvement," environmentalist BS Vohra told ETV Bharat.
Asserting that reduced stubble burning directly improves air quality, public health and soil fertility, thus benefiting both rural and urban populations, he said, "However, this achievement should be viewed as a step forward, not the finishing line. Continued government support, innovation in crop residue utilisation, timely incentives, and long-term structural reforms in farming practices remain essential. Sustaining and scaling these efforts is crucial to ensuring that stubble burning becomes a permanent exception rather than a seasonal crisis."
Deepak Ramesh Gaur, an environmentalist, echoed Vohra. "It's good that we are heading towards sustainability. When we talk about Viksit Bharat, it cannot be truly 'Viksit' without considering the nature factor. The pollutants are increasing. If we can counter it and control air pollution, then it's a good initiative, and we are heading towards the right future," he said.
