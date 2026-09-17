Struggles Of Great Figures Inspire New Generation: VP Radhakrishnan At Hyderabad Liberation Day Event
Paying tribute to Sardar Patel, he said national unity cannot be sustained by geography alone and must be strengthened through equal rights, dignity and opportunity.
Published : September 17, 2026 at 2:03 PM IST
Hyderabad: Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan on Thursday said sacrifices of many great figures were instrumental in making Hyderabad an integral part of India.
Addressing the Hyderabad Liberation Day event organised by the Centre at the Secunderabad Parade Grounds, he paid tribute to the warriors who fought for the liberation of Hyderabad, noting that their struggles serve as an inspiration for the new generation.
Drawing a parallel between different phases of nation-building, Radhakrishnan said, "Gandhi Ji and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose played a pivotal role in India's freedom. Sardar Patel Ji played a pivotal role in unifying princely states with modern-day India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji is now playing a pivotal role in the making of developed India - Viksit Bharat @ 2047."
"Political integration can bring territories together, and constitutional democracy brings citizens together," he said, stressing that national unity cannot be sustained by geography alone and must be strengthened through equal rights, equal dignity and equal opportunity.
He said India's unity does not require every citizen to be identical, noting that they may speak different languages, follow different traditions, worship differently and hold different political opinions, yet remain bound together by the Constitution and the principle that sovereignty ultimately belongs to the people.
Referring to the role of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), the VP said they had played an important role in the integration of princely states and in safeguarding the territorial integrity of Bharat in 1947–48 and also acknowledged their contribution in combating Left-Wing Extremism in Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and other affected areas.
Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, Union Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Kishan Reddy, and Bandi Sanjay, along with several public representatives, participated in the event.
Vice-President Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan participated as Chief Guest at the 79th Hyderabad Liberation Day celebrations at Parade Ground, Secunderabad, Telangana today.— Vice-President of India (@VPIndia) September 17, 2026
He described Hyderabad Liberation as a decisive chapter in the history of independent Bharat and paid homage to… pic.twitter.com/Ma4T3kgpg8
Earlier, Radhakrishnan received a guard of honour, paid tribute at the police memorial, hoisted the national flag and paid homage to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.
To mark Liberation Day, displays featuring Telangana art forms, the Thousand Pillar Temple, and Bathukamma floats were showcased.
Addressing the event, Shekhawat said there is an inseparable bond between Hyderabad and Jodhpur, as many warriors from that region had fought against the Nizams. "Immense struggles were waged for independence and freedom, and efforts were made to integrate Telangana into India," he added.
Reddy said it is shameful for Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to praise the Nizam and challenged him to explain why figures like Chakali Ailamma, Doddi Komuraiah, Mallu Swarajyam, and Ravi Narayana Reddy fought against the Nizams if the rulers were indeed so benevolent.
"Although Nizam rule has ended, the Majlis party (the Nizam's legacy) continues to perpetrate acts of lawlessness. The BJP has been demanding the official observance of Telangana Liberation Day since 1980, and the Central government has been officially organising the celebrations for the past five years. In 2029, these celebrations would be officially conducted in every single village," he added.
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