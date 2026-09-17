ETV Bharat / bharat

Struggles Of Great Figures Inspire New Generation: VP Radhakrishnan At Hyderabad Liberation Day Event

Hyderabad: Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan on Thursday said sacrifices of many great figures were instrumental in making Hyderabad an integral part of India.

Addressing the Hyderabad Liberation Day event organised by the Centre at the Secunderabad Parade Grounds, he paid tribute to the warriors who fought for the liberation of Hyderabad, noting that their struggles serve as an inspiration for the new generation.

Drawing a parallel between different phases of nation-building, Radhakrishnan said, "Gandhi Ji and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose played a pivotal role in India's freedom. Sardar Patel Ji played a pivotal role in unifying princely states with modern-day India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji is now playing a pivotal role in the making of developed India - Viksit Bharat @ 2047."

"Political integration can bring territories together, and constitutional democracy brings citizens together," he said, stressing that national unity cannot be sustained by geography alone and must be strengthened through equal rights, equal dignity and equal opportunity.

He said India's unity does not require every citizen to be identical, noting that they may speak different languages, follow different traditions, worship differently and hold different political opinions, yet remain bound together by the Constitution and the principle that sovereignty ultimately belongs to the people.

Referring to the role of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), the VP said they had played an important role in the integration of princely states and in safeguarding the territorial integrity of Bharat in 1947–48 and also acknowledged their contribution in combating Left-Wing Extremism in Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and other affected areas.