Twin Earthquakes Jolt Kashmir's Baramulla And Andaman & Nicobar Islands; No Injuries Reported So Far
Tremors were felt in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district at 5:35 AM on Monday, with its epicentre located in the Pattan area.
Published : February 2, 2026 at 7:12 AM IST
Hyderabad: A 4.7-magnitude earthquake struck Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Monday morning, triggering panic in the region. Tremors were felt at around 5.35 AM, with its epicentre located in the Pattan area. So far, there have been no reports of injuries or damage from the earthquake, officials said.
The National Centre of Seismology (NCS) said in a post on X, "EQ of M: 4.7, On: 02/02/2026 05:35:54 IST, Lat: 34.14 N, Long: 74.41 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Baramulla, Jammu & Kashmir."
EQ of M: 4.7, On: 02/02/2026 05:35:54 IST, Lat: 34.14 N, Long: 74.41 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Baramulla, Jammu & Kashmir.— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) February 2, 2026
For more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/5gCOtjdtw0 @DrJitendraSingh @OfficeOfDrJS @Ravi_MoES @Dr_Mishra1966 @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/hLBLkAf2DS
Two hours before the quake in Kashmir, a magnitude 4.6 earthquake also hit the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Monday at around 3:30 AM, a statement by NCS said.
As per the statement, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km. The earthquake's latitude was reported to be 9.03 North, and the longitude was reported to be 92.78 East. In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.6, On: 02/02/2026 03:31:12 IST, Lat: 9.03 N, Long: 92.78 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Nicobar Islands."
EQ of M: 4.6, On: 02/02/2026 03:31:12 IST, Lat: 9.03 N, Long: 92.78 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Nicobar Islands.— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) February 1, 2026
For more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/5gCOtjdtw0 @DrJitendraSingh @OfficeOfDrJS @Ravi_MoES @Dr_Mishra1966 @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/4YeqqAxk0h
The Andaman and Nicobar islands are one of the most seismically active regions of the world, and are classified in Seismic Zone-V as per the seismic zoning map of India contained in 1893-1984. As per information of the Directorate of Disaster Management, A&N Administration, several people lost their lives and massive property was destroyed on December 26, 2024, after an earthquake caused horizontal and vertical movement of landmass in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and generated "tsunami killer waves".
Further details are awaited.
Also Read: