Twin Earthquakes Jolt Kashmir's Baramulla And Andaman & Nicobar Islands; No Injuries Reported So Far

Hyderabad: A 4.7-magnitude earthquake struck Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Monday morning, triggering panic in the region. Tremors were felt at around 5.35 AM, with its epicentre located in the Pattan area. So far, there have been no reports of injuries or damage from the earthquake, officials said.

The National Centre of Seismology (NCS) said in a post on X, "EQ of M: 4.7, On: 02/02/2026 05:35:54 IST, Lat: 34.14 N, Long: 74.41 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Baramulla, Jammu & Kashmir."

Two hours before the quake in Kashmir, a magnitude 4.6 earthquake also hit the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Monday at around 3:30 AM, a statement by NCS said.