ETV Bharat / bharat

Twin Earthquakes Jolt Kashmir's Baramulla And Andaman & Nicobar Islands; No Injuries Reported So Far

Tremors were felt in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district at 5:35 AM on Monday, with its epicentre located in the Pattan area.

Representational Image
Representational Image (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : February 2, 2026 at 7:12 AM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: A 4.7-magnitude earthquake struck Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Monday morning, triggering panic in the region. Tremors were felt at around 5.35 AM, with its epicentre located in the Pattan area. So far, there have been no reports of injuries or damage from the earthquake, officials said.

The National Centre of Seismology (NCS) said in a post on X, "EQ of M: 4.7, On: 02/02/2026 05:35:54 IST, Lat: 34.14 N, Long: 74.41 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Baramulla, Jammu & Kashmir."

Two hours before the quake in Kashmir, a magnitude 4.6 earthquake also hit the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Monday at around 3:30 AM, a statement by NCS said.

As per the statement, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km. The earthquake's latitude was reported to be 9.03 North, and the longitude was reported to be 92.78 East. In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.6, On: 02/02/2026 03:31:12 IST, Lat: 9.03 N, Long: 92.78 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Nicobar Islands."

The Andaman and Nicobar islands are one of the most seismically active regions of the world, and are classified in Seismic Zone-V as per the seismic zoning map of India contained in 1893-1984. As per information of the Directorate of Disaster Management, A&N Administration, several people lost their lives and massive property was destroyed on December 26, 2024, after an earthquake caused horizontal and vertical movement of landmass in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and generated "tsunami killer waves".

Further details are awaited.

Also Read:

  1. Assam Hit By 5.1 Magnitude Quake, Tremors Felt In Bhutan, China And Bangladesh; No Casualties Reported
  2. Low-Intensity Tremors Felt In Uttarakhand's Bageshwar; Epicentre At Kapkot

TAGGED:

KASHMIR EARTHQUAKE
KASHMIR BARAMULLA EARTHQUAKE
ANDAMAN NICOBAR ISLANDS
EARTHQUAKE IN KASHMIR

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.