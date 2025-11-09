Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.4 Hits Andaman Sea: Seismology centre
According to the data of the National Centre for Seismology Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude was recorded in the Andaman Sea.
Published : November 9, 2025 at 2:01 PM IST
Port Blair: An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 was recorded in the Andaman Sea at 12:06 pm on Sunday, as per the National Centre for Seismology.
The earthquake occurred at a depth of 90 km beneath the Earth's crust, the seismology centre said.. "EQ of M: 5.4, On: 09/11/2025 12:06:28 IST, Lat: 12.49 N, Long: 93.83 E, Depth: 90 Km, Location: Andaman Sea," NCS said in an 'X' post.
EQ of M: 5.4, On: 09/11/2025 12:06:28 IST, Lat: 12.49 N, Long: 93.83 E, Depth: 90 Km, Location: Andaman Sea.— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) November 9, 2025
For more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/5gCOtjdtw0 @DrJitendraSingh @OfficeOfDrJS @Ravi_MoES @Dr_Mishra1966 @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/uJB3jaDDI9
The tremor was felt in parts of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, but there was no immediate report of any loss of life or damage to property, an official said.
Further details are awaited.