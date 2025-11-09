ETV Bharat / bharat

Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.4 Hits Andaman Sea: Seismology centre

According to the data of the National Centre for Seismology Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude was recorded in the Andaman Sea.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 9, 2025 at 2:01 PM IST

1 Min Read
Port Blair: An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 was recorded in the Andaman Sea at 12:06 pm on Sunday, as per the National Centre for Seismology.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 90 km beneath the Earth's crust, the seismology centre said.. "EQ of M: 5.4, On: 09/11/2025 12:06:28 IST, Lat: 12.49 N, Long: 93.83 E, Depth: 90 Km, Location: Andaman Sea," NCS said in an 'X' post.

The tremor was felt in parts of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, but there was no immediate report of any loss of life or damage to property, an official said.

Further details are awaited.

