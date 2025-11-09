ETV Bharat / bharat

Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.4 Hits Andaman Sea: Seismology centre

Port Blair: An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 was recorded in the Andaman Sea at 12:06 pm on Sunday, as per the National Centre for Seismology.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 90 km beneath the Earth's crust, the seismology centre said.. "EQ of M: 5.4, On: 09/11/2025 12:06:28 IST, Lat: 12.49 N, Long: 93.83 E, Depth: 90 Km, Location: Andaman Sea," NCS said in an 'X' post.