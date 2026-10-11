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Traffic Curbs, Security Bandobast Remain In Delhi As CJP Protest Enters 2nd Day

The curbs come amid a security clampdown following an announcement by CJP and other groups that protests would continue until their demands were met.

Traffic Curbs, Security Bandobast Remain In Delhi As CJP Protest Enters 2nd Day
Traffic Curbs, Security Bandobast Remain In Delhi As CJP Protest Enters 2nd Day (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 11, 2026 at 9:28 AM IST

3 Min Read
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New Delhi: Stringent traffic restrictions remained in force across several parts of Delhi on Sunday for a second consecutive day as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) renewed its call for protests demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

According to a Delhi Traffic Police advisory, diversions were enforced from 6 am, with traffic movement to be affected around Jantar Mantar, Connaught Place, Mandi House, Patel Chowk and several other key intersections in Lutyens' Delhi.

The restrictions come amid a security clampdown following an announcement by CJP and prominent student organisations, including the Students' Federation of India (SFI) that protests would continue until their demands were met.

Affected Stretches

The affected stretches include the Ashoka Road-Jantar Mantar Road roundabout, Tolstoy Marg-Janpath crossing, Jai Singh Road-Sansad Marg crossing, Rail Bhawan roundabout, Patel Chowk, Gol Dak Khana and several intersections around Connaught Place.

Traffic movement is also likely to be affected at Mandi House, the Minto Road-Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg junction, the Lodhi Road flyover, Neela Gumbad roundabout, the Samrat Hotel roundabout, the Sardar Patel Marg-Panchsheel Marg crossing and the underpasses beneath the Bhikaji Cama Place and Moti Bagh flyovers.

At a press conference at HKS Surjeet Bhawan on Saturday, CJP leader Ajinkya Shinde said marches to Jantar Mantar would be held daily until Kumar was removed as chief election commissioner. Shinde also alleged that protesters, including Abhijeet Dipke, had been subjected to inhumane treatment by the Delhi Police during detention.

The traffic police have advised commuters to avoid non-essential travel and set aside additional time for journeys to railway stations, inter-state bus terminals and the airport, particularly when travelling through New Delhi and central Delhi.

It said restrictions would be regulated or relaxed based on real-time assessments of the situation and urged commuters to follow updates on its official website and social media platforms.

Dipke, Ranka and Das Under Preventive Arrest

CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das have been placed under preventive arrest and will be produced before the Executive Magistrate at Delhi Cantt Police Station on Sunday, a senior police officer said.

They were put under preventive arrest after being detained by Delhi Police after their flight landed in the national capital ahead of the planned protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, police said.

Ground report from New Delhi on Saturday. (ETV Bharat)

Heavy Security Arrangements To Continue

Extraordinary security arrangements will remain in place across Delhi for the second consecutive day on Sunday, with over 30,000 police and paramilitary personnel to be deployed as the CJP announced that its protest against Chief Election Commissioner Kumar would continue.

A large number of protesters were detained on Saturday as Delhi Police launched an extensive operation to prevent demonstrators from reaching Jantar Mantar, where the proposed gathering was denied permission.

Visuals from Saturday (ETV Bharat)

Police have intensified security across the national capital, with heightened surveillance at borders, railway stations, bus terminals and other sensitive locations to prevent unauthorised gatherings and maintain law and order.

The security arrangements come amid the CJP's announcement to continue its agitation.

More than 120 companies of Central Armed Police Forces are assisting Delhi Police in managing the security situation. The New Delhi district has been divided into 20 zones, with joint commissioners, deputy commissioners and additional deputy commissioners monitoring developments on the ground.

Special commissioners heading various units are also keeping a close watch on the situation.

Read More

'Turned Delhi Into Indo-Pak Border': Cops Detain Protesters, Lawyers And Journalists Across Delhi

TAGGED:

DELHI TRAFFIC ADVISORY FOR TODAY
CJP PROTEST
DELHI POLICE
ABHIJEET DIPKE
DELHI PROTEST

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