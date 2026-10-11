ETV Bharat / bharat

Traffic Curbs, Security Bandobast Remain In Delhi As CJP Protest Enters 2nd Day

New Delhi: Stringent traffic restrictions remained in force across several parts of Delhi on Sunday for a second consecutive day as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) renewed its call for protests demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

According to a Delhi Traffic Police advisory, diversions were enforced from 6 am, with traffic movement to be affected around Jantar Mantar, Connaught Place, Mandi House, Patel Chowk and several other key intersections in Lutyens' Delhi.

The restrictions come amid a security clampdown following an announcement by CJP and prominent student organisations, including the Students' Federation of India (SFI) that protests would continue until their demands were met.

Affected Stretches

The affected stretches include the Ashoka Road-Jantar Mantar Road roundabout, Tolstoy Marg-Janpath crossing, Jai Singh Road-Sansad Marg crossing, Rail Bhawan roundabout, Patel Chowk, Gol Dak Khana and several intersections around Connaught Place.

Traffic movement is also likely to be affected at Mandi House, the Minto Road-Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg junction, the Lodhi Road flyover, Neela Gumbad roundabout, the Samrat Hotel roundabout, the Sardar Patel Marg-Panchsheel Marg crossing and the underpasses beneath the Bhikaji Cama Place and Moti Bagh flyovers.

At a press conference at HKS Surjeet Bhawan on Saturday, CJP leader Ajinkya Shinde said marches to Jantar Mantar would be held daily until Kumar was removed as chief election commissioner. Shinde also alleged that protesters, including Abhijeet Dipke, had been subjected to inhumane treatment by the Delhi Police during detention.

The traffic police have advised commuters to avoid non-essential travel and set aside additional time for journeys to railway stations, inter-state bus terminals and the airport, particularly when travelling through New Delhi and central Delhi.

It said restrictions would be regulated or relaxed based on real-time assessments of the situation and urged commuters to follow updates on its official website and social media platforms.

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