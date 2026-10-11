Traffic Curbs, Security Bandobast Remain In Delhi As CJP Protest Enters 2nd Day
The curbs come amid a security clampdown following an announcement by CJP and other groups that protests would continue until their demands were met.
Published : October 11, 2026 at 9:28 AM IST
New Delhi: Stringent traffic restrictions remained in force across several parts of Delhi on Sunday for a second consecutive day as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) renewed its call for protests demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
According to a Delhi Traffic Police advisory, diversions were enforced from 6 am, with traffic movement to be affected around Jantar Mantar, Connaught Place, Mandi House, Patel Chowk and several other key intersections in Lutyens' Delhi.
The restrictions come amid a security clampdown following an announcement by CJP and prominent student organisations, including the Students' Federation of India (SFI) that protests would continue until their demands were met.
Affected Stretches
The affected stretches include the Ashoka Road-Jantar Mantar Road roundabout, Tolstoy Marg-Janpath crossing, Jai Singh Road-Sansad Marg crossing, Rail Bhawan roundabout, Patel Chowk, Gol Dak Khana and several intersections around Connaught Place.
DELHI TRAFFIC POLICE ADVISORY In view of the law and order situation, traffic may be impacted on following stretches in Delhi on 11.10.2026. 1. Diversions Diversions will be enforced starting from 06:00 AM on 11.10.2026 depending upon prevailing situation. General public is informed that movement at following points and surrounding stretches might remain affected:- 1.Round About Shankar Road-Vande Matram ‘T’ Point towards New Delhi 2.Dhaula Kuan Flyover 3.Round About Jhandewalan 4.Round About Panchkuian 5.Round About Mandi House 6.Dr Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk (W-Point) 7.Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk (A-Point) 8.Minto Road/Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg https://t.co/hLq6pNQgBG Nanak Chowk 10.Chemsford Road – Outer Circle Connaught Place T-Point 11.Bharion Road- MGM (Ring Road) T-Point 12.Lodhi Road Flyover 13.Round About Neela Gumbad 14.Madarsa T- Point 15.Round About Samrat Hotel 16.Sardar Patel Marg- Panchsheel Marg Crossing 17.Under Bhikaji Kama Place 18.Under Moti Bagh Flyover 19.Ring Road-San Martin Marg T-Point 20.Round About Ashoka Road – Jantar Mantar Road 21.Round About Windsor Palace 22.Tolstoy-Janpath Crossing 23.Round About Rail Bhawan 24.Jai Singh Road – Sansad Marg Crossing 25.Outer Circle Connaught Place -Barakhamba Road T-Point 26.Round About Gol Dak Khana 27.Round About Patel Chowk 28.Jai Singh Road – Ashoka Road T-Point 29.Round About RML Hospital 30.Outer Circle Connaught Place - Sansad Marg T-Point 2.Commuters’ Advisory & Recommendations •Plan in Advance: Please keep extra travel time in hand if heading towards railway stations, ISBTs, or the airport via New Delhi and Central Delhi. •Avoid Non-Essential Travel: Commuters are requested not to undertake non essential travel. •Dynamic Restrictions: Traffic management measures are dynamic and will be relaxed or regulated based on real-time ground assessment. 3.Stay Updated (Real-Time Information) For live updates, alternate routes, and continuous traffic alerts, please keep referring to official Delhi Traffic Police platforms: •Website: https://t.co/8CZTflQ8x7 •X (Twitter): @dtptraffic •Instagram : @dtptraffic •Facebook : @dtptraffic •Helpline Numbers: 1095 or 011-25844444 #DPTrafficAdvisory #DTPUpdates @PMOIndia @HMOIndia @LtGovDelhi @CPDelhi @CMODelhi @DelhiPolice @OfficialDMRC @dtchq_delhi @tweetndmc @FBDPolice @gurgaonpolice @SonipatPolice @jhajjarpolice @ghaziabadpolice @CP_Noida @timesofindia @the_hindu @IndianExpress @AmarUjalaNews @NavbharatTimes @Live_Hindustan @TimesNow @IndiaToday @republic— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) October 10, 2026
Traffic movement is also likely to be affected at Mandi House, the Minto Road-Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg junction, the Lodhi Road flyover, Neela Gumbad roundabout, the Samrat Hotel roundabout, the Sardar Patel Marg-Panchsheel Marg crossing and the underpasses beneath the Bhikaji Cama Place and Moti Bagh flyovers.
At a press conference at HKS Surjeet Bhawan on Saturday, CJP leader Ajinkya Shinde said marches to Jantar Mantar would be held daily until Kumar was removed as chief election commissioner. Shinde also alleged that protesters, including Abhijeet Dipke, had been subjected to inhumane treatment by the Delhi Police during detention.
The traffic police have advised commuters to avoid non-essential travel and set aside additional time for journeys to railway stations, inter-state bus terminals and the airport, particularly when travelling through New Delhi and central Delhi.
It said restrictions would be regulated or relaxed based on real-time assessments of the situation and urged commuters to follow updates on its official website and social media platforms.
Dipke, Ranka and Das Under Preventive Arrest
CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das have been placed under preventive arrest and will be produced before the Executive Magistrate at Delhi Cantt Police Station on Sunday, a senior police officer said.
They were put under preventive arrest after being detained by Delhi Police after their flight landed in the national capital ahead of the planned protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, police said.
Heavy Security Arrangements To Continue
Extraordinary security arrangements will remain in place across Delhi for the second consecutive day on Sunday, with over 30,000 police and paramilitary personnel to be deployed as the CJP announced that its protest against Chief Election Commissioner Kumar would continue.
A large number of protesters were detained on Saturday as Delhi Police launched an extensive operation to prevent demonstrators from reaching Jantar Mantar, where the proposed gathering was denied permission.
Police have intensified security across the national capital, with heightened surveillance at borders, railway stations, bus terminals and other sensitive locations to prevent unauthorised gatherings and maintain law and order.
The security arrangements come amid the CJP's announcement to continue its agitation.
More than 120 companies of Central Armed Police Forces are assisting Delhi Police in managing the security situation. The New Delhi district has been divided into 20 zones, with joint commissioners, deputy commissioners and additional deputy commissioners monitoring developments on the ground.
Special commissioners heading various units are also keeping a close watch on the situation.
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