ETV Bharat / bharat

Strictly Follow Food Safety Norms; Zero Tolerance For Violations: FSSAI Tells 5-Star Hotel Operators

New Delhi: Sending out a strong message after multiple violations by hotels, watchdog FSSAI has asked all leading 5-star hospitality firms in the country to strictly follow food safety norms and ensure hygiene benchmarks.

Food Safety Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) CEO Rajit Punhani, in a meeting with senior executives of major hotel companies held on Tuesday, asserted that it has "zero tolerance" for any violations, according to sources.

The direction to all major hospitality companies comes in the wake of the FSSAI's recent notices to two major 5-star hotels, JW Marriott and Andaz at Aerocity in Delhi.