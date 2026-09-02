Strictly Follow Food Safety Norms; Zero Tolerance For Violations: FSSAI Tells 5-Star Hotel Operators
As per sources, FSSAI has ramped up inspections across such hotels as part of the efforts to ensure safe food for consumers
By PTI
Published : September 2, 2026 at 7:35 PM IST
New Delhi: Sending out a strong message after multiple violations by hotels, watchdog FSSAI has asked all leading 5-star hospitality firms in the country to strictly follow food safety norms and ensure hygiene benchmarks.
Food Safety Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) CEO Rajit Punhani, in a meeting with senior executives of major hotel companies held on Tuesday, asserted that it has "zero tolerance" for any violations, according to sources.
The direction to all major hospitality companies comes in the wake of the FSSAI's recent notices to two major 5-star hotels, JW Marriott and Andaz at Aerocity in Delhi.
The meeting also came in the backdrop of the FSSAI's enhanced drive and stringent actions against violations related to food safety. The meeting called by the FSSAI centred on evaluating current regulatory compliance, hygiene benchmarks, kitchen safety protocols, and overall food safety.
As per the sources, the regulator told 5-star hotels that it has ramped up inspections across such hotels as part of the efforts to ensure safe food for consumers. All major hotel operators, in the meeting, claimed that they are adhering to safety norms and presented positive progress updates on their current compliance frameworks.
On August 26, FSSAI issued notices to JW Marriott and Andaz Delhi after inspections found serious hygiene and food-safety violations, including cockroach infestations, expired food, poor sanitation and improper food storage.
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