ETV Bharat / bharat

Strictly Adhere To Correct Text, Diction While Singing National Song, National Anthem: MHA

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has said there should be strict adherence to the correct script and text, and diction and pronunciation while playing or singing the National Song and the National Anthem. In a fresh order to all central government and governor offices, the ministry reiterated the rules related to the playing and singing of the National Song and the National Anthem.

The MHA said its orders contain an exhaustive list of occasions on which the National Song and the National Anthem of India "shall be played or sung" and the occasions on which they "may be sung or played".

The order dated July 9 said the National Song shall be sung on the occasions of civil investitures; on the arrival of the president at formal State functions and other functions organised by the government, and on his departure from such functions; immediately before and after the president addresses the nation over All India Radio (AIR) and television.

It shall also be played on the arrival of the governor and Lieutenant Governor (LG) at formal State functions within his state and Union Territory (UT) and on his departure from such functions and when the National Flag is brought on parade.

"It is to be noted that while singing or playing the National Song and the National Anthem, their correct script/ text and diction/ pronunciations should be followed strictly," the order said.

The ministry has provided the correct text and pronunciation guide on its website, it said. The National Song shall be played on any other occasion, for which special orders are issued by the government of India, it said.