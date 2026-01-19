ETV Bharat / bharat

'Display Names Of Persons On Logical Discrepancies', Supreme Court To ECI On WB SIR

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) to remain mindful of the strain faced by ordinary citizens during the ongoing special intensive revision of the voter list in West Bengal, as over 1 crore people are getting affected. Emphasizing the need for transparency and fairness, the apex court directed that the exercise be conducted “smoothly” and further directed the poll panel to display the names of those on the "logical discrepancies" list at gram panchayat bhavans, block offices of talukas, and ward offices in West Bengal.

The matter was heard by a three-judge bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Dipankar Datta and Joymalya Bagchi. The bench noted that 1.25 crore voters in the state figure on the “logical discrepancies” list. Logical discrepancies in progeny linking with the 2002 voter list include instances of a mismatch in the parent’s name and the age difference between a voter and their parent being less than 15 years or more than 50 years.

During the hearing, the CJI observed this is purely an exercise going under the terms of a constitutional scheme, “let us ensure that this exercise runs smoothly, it is timely completed by ensuring a transparent measure giving fair opportunity to all those who feel because of some discrepancy they are under unnecessary doubt”. “They must be given fair opportunity and these are matters we have never closed also…so that if any difficulty issue arises, we are able to solve it”, said the CJI.

Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, representing the EC, cited instances where records erroneously showed individuals as having 100 children, and suggested that the system itself is prone to significant error.

"Imagine the strain and stress people are going through….we realise that more than 1 crore people are affected….”, Justice Bagchi observed.

The poll panel issued notices to three categories of voters: mapped, unmapped and those with logical discrepancies. The mapped category includes those whose records are linked to voter data, but need further verification, and the 'unmapped' category includes voters whose records were not found linked to electoral data. The 'logical discrepancy' category has people who have received notices for inconsistencies such as a mismatch in parents' names, different spellings, and improbable age gaps between children and parents.

Spelling And Child Marriage

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien, submitted that people are being served notices under the 'logical discrepancy' category in connection with the age gap between them and their grandparents.

The bench observed that the age of the grandfather is 80 years, which is acceptable, and erroneously, it could have been recorded as 40 years. “It may not be possible to have a grandfather of 40 years”, noted the bench. Sibal stressed that there are over 1 crore people being profiled like this.

Senior advocate Shyam Divan, representing a party, asked what the sanctity of the electoral roll has to do with the number of progeny a person has or the age difference between grandparents?