'Display Names Of Persons On Logical Discrepancies', Supreme Court To ECI On WB SIR
The bench noted that 1.25 crore voters in the state figure on the “logical discrepancies” list.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : January 19, 2026 at 7:06 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) to remain mindful of the strain faced by ordinary citizens during the ongoing special intensive revision of the voter list in West Bengal, as over 1 crore people are getting affected. Emphasizing the need for transparency and fairness, the apex court directed that the exercise be conducted “smoothly” and further directed the poll panel to display the names of those on the "logical discrepancies" list at gram panchayat bhavans, block offices of talukas, and ward offices in West Bengal.
The matter was heard by a three-judge bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Dipankar Datta and Joymalya Bagchi. The bench noted that 1.25 crore voters in the state figure on the “logical discrepancies” list. Logical discrepancies in progeny linking with the 2002 voter list include instances of a mismatch in the parent’s name and the age difference between a voter and their parent being less than 15 years or more than 50 years.
During the hearing, the CJI observed this is purely an exercise going under the terms of a constitutional scheme, “let us ensure that this exercise runs smoothly, it is timely completed by ensuring a transparent measure giving fair opportunity to all those who feel because of some discrepancy they are under unnecessary doubt”. “They must be given fair opportunity and these are matters we have never closed also…so that if any difficulty issue arises, we are able to solve it”, said the CJI.
Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, representing the EC, cited instances where records erroneously showed individuals as having 100 children, and suggested that the system itself is prone to significant error.
"Imagine the strain and stress people are going through….we realise that more than 1 crore people are affected….”, Justice Bagchi observed.
The poll panel issued notices to three categories of voters: mapped, unmapped and those with logical discrepancies. The mapped category includes those whose records are linked to voter data, but need further verification, and the 'unmapped' category includes voters whose records were not found linked to electoral data. The 'logical discrepancy' category has people who have received notices for inconsistencies such as a mismatch in parents' names, different spellings, and improbable age gaps between children and parents.
Spelling And Child Marriage
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien, submitted that people are being served notices under the 'logical discrepancy' category in connection with the age gap between them and their grandparents.
The bench observed that the age of the grandfather is 80 years, which is acceptable, and erroneously, it could have been recorded as 40 years. “It may not be possible to have a grandfather of 40 years”, noted the bench. Sibal stressed that there are over 1 crore people being profiled like this.
Senior advocate Shyam Divan, representing a party, asked what the sanctity of the electoral roll has to do with the number of progeny a person has or the age difference between grandparents?
Sibal also pointed out that spelling mistakes have led to exclusion from the electoral rolls. He said the poll panel says that if Ganguli is spelt differently, they omit the name, and the court knows that Datta is spelt differently. It was argued before the bench that notices were being issued with the aim of excluding names.
Dwivedi said it is not correct if there is a spelling mistake, then notice is being issued, and there is a specific direction not to issue notice if there is a spelling error. He said the logical discrepancy is that in some cases the voter and the parents' age difference is only 15 years, and that is not possible. “How can that be a logical discrepancy…We are not in a country where there is no child marriage”, said Justice Bagchi. Dwivedi said EC is only issuing notice, and it is not that the name will definitely be deleted, and the person can come and say, and it can be corrected on the electoral roll. At a juncture, Dwivedi contended that if the poll panel cannot be trusted, the exercise must be stopped.
The bench also observed that it does not approve poll body orders being issued through WhatsApp, and there has to be a circular.
After hearing submissions, the bench said: “In view to enable the persons who are, as if now, considered in the category of logistical discrepancies, we find it appropriate to issue the following directions: The names of the persons should be displayed in gram panchayat bhavans and block offices in every taluka (sub-division), and, in the city, as well the ward offices”.
The bench said the person likely to be affected should be permitted to submit documents/objects through their authorised representative, and there should be an authority letter in favour of such representative, whether signed or thumb-marked. The bench said the office for submitting the documents/objections shall be set up in panchayat bhavans/ block offices, and the ECI should issue instructions for providing additional documents/ objections by all affected persons even after the date has already expired.
The bench said the state and central governments are directed to ensure that law and order and the state government should provide adequate manpower to the Election Commission and the state election commission for deployment at the panchayat bhavans/ block offices to entertain documents /objections and accord a hearing to the persons likely to be affected.
The bench directed that every collector of the district should meticulously comply with the instructions issued by EC/ state, for deployment of adequate staff for smooth functioning, and the state DGP should ensure that there are no law and order problems at the spot, and the entire activity is completed smoothly.
The bench orally observed that the Class 10 admit card issued by the state board must be accepted as a document for enumeration.
The apex court was hearing pleas alleging arbitrariness and procedural irregularities in the ongoing SIR exercise in West Bengal.