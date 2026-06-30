To Strengthen Gram Sabhas, Enlighten, Engage And Empower Citizens, Says Study On 'Low Participation In Gram Sabha'
NITI Aayog member R Balasubramaniam says study marks important step towards understanding and documenting factors influencing citizen participation in Gram Sabhas | Chanchal Mukherjee reports.
Published : June 30, 2026 at 7:31 PM IST
New Delhi: The findings of the National Study on Low Participation in Gram Sabha (LPGS) underscore that sustained citizen engagement depends not only on mobilising people to attend Gram Sabha meetings but also on ensuring that the Gram Sabha remains relevant, trusted, responsive, and capable of addressing community priorities. The study was organised by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj and prepared by the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR).
Speaking about the report, R Balasubramaniam, member, NITI Aayog, said the study marks an important step by the Ministry towards understanding and documenting the factors influencing citizen participation in Gram Sabhas across the country and strengthening grassroots democracy.
He added that strengthening the Gram Sabha begins with strengthening citizens. Meaningful participation begins with enlightenment, where citizens have the information they need to understand the decisions before them. It then progresses to engagement, where they question, deliberate and contribute to local priorities, before culminating in empowerment, where citizens see their voices reflected in credible institutions, visible action and accountable governance.
"Studies such as this strengthen the evidence base for policymaking, helping translate field experience into actionable insights for implementation, continuous institutional learning, and stronger grassroots democratic institutions as India progresses towards Viksit Bharat 2047," he noted.
Vivek Bhardwaj, Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj said, during the event, that over the past years, there have been remarkable changes in rural India along with the expansion of basic infrastructure. "Now, the need is to make Gram Sabhas more participatory, inclusive, and effective, so that every citizen can play an active role in the local development process," he added.
Its findings will provide useful guidance in further empowering Gram Sabhas, increasing public participation, and strengthening transparent, accountable, and participatory local governance. An empowered Gram Sabha is the foundation of an empowered panchayat and a developed India, Bhardwaj explained.
The Ministry of Panchayati Raj emphasised that Gram Sabhas become a true institution of democracy when women, youth, senior citizens and marginalised communities actively participate in village-level decision-making.
"Recognising the importance of strengthening participatory local governance, the Ministry of Panchayati Raj entrusted the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR), Hyderabad, with the task of undertaking a National Study on Low Participation in Gram Sabha across states and Union Territories. The study represents one of the largest field-based assessments undertaken on citizen participation in Gram Sabha and seeks to generate evidence-based insights for strengthening grassroots democracy and improving the effectiveness of Gram Sabha institutions," the report states.
Objectives Of The LPGS Study
The study was undertaken to analyse factors influencing participation in Gram Sabha meetings, examine participation patterns of different social and demographic groups, assess governance, institutional, communication and operational factors affecting citizen engagement, identify barriers affecting participation and inclusiveness, and document innovative practices adopted for improving community participation.
Coverage Of The LPGS Study
The study adopted a decentralised field-based assessment approach, covering diverse geographical, socio-economic and governance contexts across the country. The assessment covered 26 states and Union Territories and approximately 400 Gram Panchayats, including 50 PESA Gram Panchayats and 130 Women-Friendly Gram Panchayats.
Nearly 7,800 respondents participated in the assessment, including Gram Sabha members, elected representatives, Panchayat officials, Self-Help Group members, community leaders and other stakeholders. Data were collected through structured questionnaires, stakeholder consultations, field observations and community interactions, the report said.
Key Findings Of The LPGS Study
The study demonstrates that low participation in Gram Sabha is multidimensional, influenced by socio-economic, institutional, governance and behavioural factors rather than a single underlying cause.
Livelihood and time-related constraints emerged as the single largest barrier to participation (55.5 per cent), followed by awareness and communication issues (16,22 per cent), highlighting the need for both livelihood-sensitive scheduling and stronger citizen outreach.
Busy work schedules (41.74 per cent) and agricultural activities (30.26 per cent) emerged as the most significant occupational constraints affecting participation in Gram Sabha meetings.
Migrant households (17.61 per cent), youth (16.73 per cent), elderly citizens (15.80 per cent) and women (13.40 per cent) were identified among the least represented groups in Gram Sabha processes.
The study revealed an important distinction between awareness of Gram Sabha meetings and understanding of Gram Sabha processes. While awareness regarding the conduct of Gram Sabha meetings was generally high, knowledge relating to citizen rights, quorum requirements, decision-making processes and the institutional role of Gram Sabha was comparatively lower in several areas.
Major Policy Recommendations
The study mentioned that institutionalised and structured pre-Gram Sabha mobilisation, through Ward Members, Self-Help Groups, frontline workers, youth groups and community institutions, are necessary to ensure wider citizen outreach.
Livelihood-sensitive scheduling of Gram Sabha meetings should be promoted, by considering agricultural cycles, local work patterns, migration realities and community preferences.
Mahila Sabhas, Ward Sabhas, Youth Sabhas and other inclusive participation platforms need to be strengthened to improve representation of women, SCs, STs, youth and other vulnerable groups.
Citizen-centric and outcome-oriented Gram Sabha processes should be promoted by encouraging meaningful discussions, local problem-solving, visible follow-up actions and community-led decision-making.
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