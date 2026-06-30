ETV Bharat / bharat

To Strengthen Gram Sabhas, Enlighten, Engage And Empower Citizens, Says Study On 'Low Participation In Gram Sabha'

New Delhi: The findings of the National Study on Low Participation in Gram Sabha (LPGS) underscore that sustained citizen engagement depends not only on mobilising people to attend Gram Sabha meetings but also on ensuring that the Gram Sabha remains relevant, trusted, responsive, and capable of addressing community priorities. The study was organised by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj and prepared by the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR).

Speaking about the report, R Balasubramaniam, member, NITI Aayog, said the study marks an important step by the Ministry towards understanding and documenting the factors influencing citizen participation in Gram Sabhas across the country and strengthening grassroots democracy.

He added that strengthening the Gram Sabha begins with strengthening citizens. Meaningful participation begins with enlightenment, where citizens have the information they need to understand the decisions before them. It then progresses to engagement, where they question, deliberate and contribute to local priorities, before culminating in empowerment, where citizens see their voices reflected in credible institutions, visible action and accountable governance.

"Studies such as this strengthen the evidence base for policymaking, helping translate field experience into actionable insights for implementation, continuous institutional learning, and stronger grassroots democratic institutions as India progresses towards Viksit Bharat 2047," he noted.

Vivek Bhardwaj, Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj said, during the event, that over the past years, there have been remarkable changes in rural India along with the expansion of basic infrastructure. "Now, the need is to make Gram Sabhas more participatory, inclusive, and effective, so that every citizen can play an active role in the local development process," he added.

Its findings will provide useful guidance in further empowering Gram Sabhas, increasing public participation, and strengthening transparent, accountable, and participatory local governance. An empowered Gram Sabha is the foundation of an empowered panchayat and a developed India, Bhardwaj explained.

The Ministry of Panchayati Raj emphasised that Gram Sabhas become a true institution of democracy when women, youth, senior citizens and marginalised communities actively participate in village-level decision-making.

"Recognising the importance of strengthening participatory local governance, the Ministry of Panchayati Raj entrusted the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR), Hyderabad, with the task of undertaking a National Study on Low Participation in Gram Sabha across states and Union Territories. The study represents one of the largest field-based assessments undertaken on citizen participation in Gram Sabha and seeks to generate evidence-based insights for strengthening grassroots democracy and improving the effectiveness of Gram Sabha institutions," the report states.

Objectives Of The LPGS Study

The study was undertaken to analyse factors influencing participation in Gram Sabha meetings, examine participation patterns of different social and demographic groups, assess governance, institutional, communication and operational factors affecting citizen engagement, identify barriers affecting participation and inclusiveness, and document innovative practices adopted for improving community participation.

Coverage Of The LPGS Study

The study adopted a decentralised field-based assessment approach, covering diverse geographical, socio-economic and governance contexts across the country. The assessment covered 26 states and Union Territories and approximately 400 Gram Panchayats, including 50 PESA Gram Panchayats and 130 Women-Friendly Gram Panchayats.