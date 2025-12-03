ETV Bharat / bharat

Strengthening Bonds: How President Putin’s Visit Could Transform India-Russia Economic Ties

By Saurabh Shukla

New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin’s upcoming visit to India has raised expectations across trade and industry, especially among businesses looking to tap into Russia’s evolving market landscape.

With Western companies stepping back due to sanctions, Indian exporters see a rare opportunity to secure easier market access, smoother payments, and practical support with logistics. Sectors such as food and processed goods, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, defence, machinery, digital services, and education are already attracting interest.

The hope is that this visit will deliver concrete measures, including better shipping routes, warehousing solutions, and streamlined customs procedures, that can help small and mid-sized Indian firms scale up in Russia and the wider Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) region.

The timing could hardly be more significant. India’s exports to the United States have softened, while Russia continues to navigate post-Ukraine sanctions. Yet these challenges also present a strategic opening. Experts and those involved in trade believe that both nations have an opportunity to reshape their commercial ties, build new supply chains, and reduce third-party pressure on trade flows.

Industry leaders are watching closely, expecting announcements on energy cooperation, technology transfers, agriculture, pharmaceuticals and defence. As the diplomatic spotlight intensifies, the hope is that when President Putin departs on December 5, there will be fresh agreements on the table, signalling a partnership ready to adapt, expand, and deliver results for both economies.

India-Russia Trade And Economic Ties

President of India SME Forum, Vinod Kumar, told ETV Bharat that we are expecting President Putin’s visit to unlock easier market access in Russia, reduce payment frictions and create targeted export opportunities in sectors where Western firms have exited.

This visit is a great chance to position Indian small and mid-sized firms as reliable replacement suppliers in Russian and CIS markets, scaling from a few thousand to potentially tens of thousands of Indian exporters engaging Russia, in food and processed food, agri and allied products, machinery and engineering goods, pharmaceuticals, healthcare products, IT and digital services and education-related services.

“We are expecting faster logistics and trade facilitation, better shipping routes, warehousing options, and smoother customs to make smaller-ticket consignments viable and competitive, in line with a concrete roadmap towards the stated ambition of roughly 100 billion US dollars in bilateral trade by 2030,” he said.