Strengthening Bonds: How President Putin’s Visit Could Transform India-Russia Economic Ties
President Putin’s visit is expected to unlock easier market access, boost logistics, strengthen energy and defence ties, and reshape bilateral trade amid shifting global dynamics.
Published : December 3, 2025 at 5:15 PM IST
By Saurabh Shukla
New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin’s upcoming visit to India has raised expectations across trade and industry, especially among businesses looking to tap into Russia’s evolving market landscape.
With Western companies stepping back due to sanctions, Indian exporters see a rare opportunity to secure easier market access, smoother payments, and practical support with logistics. Sectors such as food and processed goods, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, defence, machinery, digital services, and education are already attracting interest.
The hope is that this visit will deliver concrete measures, including better shipping routes, warehousing solutions, and streamlined customs procedures, that can help small and mid-sized Indian firms scale up in Russia and the wider Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) region.
The timing could hardly be more significant. India’s exports to the United States have softened, while Russia continues to navigate post-Ukraine sanctions. Yet these challenges also present a strategic opening. Experts and those involved in trade believe that both nations have an opportunity to reshape their commercial ties, build new supply chains, and reduce third-party pressure on trade flows.
Industry leaders are watching closely, expecting announcements on energy cooperation, technology transfers, agriculture, pharmaceuticals and defence. As the diplomatic spotlight intensifies, the hope is that when President Putin departs on December 5, there will be fresh agreements on the table, signalling a partnership ready to adapt, expand, and deliver results for both economies.
India-Russia Trade And Economic Ties
President of India SME Forum, Vinod Kumar, told ETV Bharat that we are expecting President Putin’s visit to unlock easier market access in Russia, reduce payment frictions and create targeted export opportunities in sectors where Western firms have exited.
This visit is a great chance to position Indian small and mid-sized firms as reliable replacement suppliers in Russian and CIS markets, scaling from a few thousand to potentially tens of thousands of Indian exporters engaging Russia, in food and processed food, agri and allied products, machinery and engineering goods, pharmaceuticals, healthcare products, IT and digital services and education-related services.
“We are expecting faster logistics and trade facilitation, better shipping routes, warehousing options, and smoother customs to make smaller-ticket consignments viable and competitive, in line with a concrete roadmap towards the stated ambition of roughly 100 billion US dollars in bilateral trade by 2030,” he said.
Pankaj Chadha, Chairman of the Engineering Export Promotion Council of India (EEPC India), stated, "We are highly optimistic about President Vladimir Putin’s upcoming visit to India."
He noted that in recent months, it had lost some ground in terms of exports to the United States, while Russia continues to face the pressure of sanctions following the conflict with Ukraine. Against this backdrop, both India and Russia have a unique opportunity to deepen economic cooperation and unlock new trade avenues.
He told ETV Bharat that this is a crucial moment for the two countries to reimagine their commercial partnership. Together, both nations can establish new market ecosystems to reduce the impact of sanctions while expanding business opportunities across sectors such as energy, technology, pharmaceuticals, agriculture and defence. This mutual support can foster sustainable growth models that shield both economies from external disruptions.
He added that the attention is now focused on the leadership of both nations. As the Russian President concludes his visit on the evening of December 5, there is anticipation of concrete agreements, strategic initiatives, and trade developments. These outcomes will mark new milestones in Indo-Russian cooperation and signal a new era of mutually beneficial engagement, he added.
Bilateral Trade Figures
India and Russia’s economic engagement has deep roots in the Soviet era, but recent years have seen it reach new heights. Bilateral trade has surged from 1.4 billion US dollars in 1995 to 68.7 billion US dollars in FY 2024–25, driven by strong energy ties and expanding investments.
Indian firms are active in Russia’s oil, gas, pharma, and IT sectors, while Russian companies have poured money into India's energy, infrastructure, and manufacturing sectors. The current trade picture is striking, with nearly 68.7 billion US dollars in total commerce, with India exporting 4.88 billion US dollars and importing 63.84 billion US dollars, which is almost six times higher than pre-pandemic levels.
President Putin’s upcoming visit comes at an important juncture for India-Russia relations, offering a chance to explore new avenues of collaboration.
The focus is expected to be on boosting investment, strengthening ties in high-tech industries, and building a resilient, future-ready economic and strategic partnership.
Here’s a look back at some of the key milestones that have shaped this long-standing relationship.
Timeline India Russia Relationship
- In 1953, the first Indo-Soviet Trade Agreement was signed.
- In 1955, Jawaharlal Nehru visited Moscow in June, followed by Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev’s return visit to India in November. These landmark exchanges laid the foundation for a close partnership that shaped the next three decades of ties between the two countries.
- In the 1960s, worsening ties with China drew India and the Soviet Union closer. Moscow became a crucial ally, repeatedly using its UN veto to back India on Kashmir and other issues. At the same time, India returned the favour by abstaining from votes critical of the USSR. The Soviet Union also mediated peace between India and Pakistan at the 1966 Tashkent summit, and Moscow became a regular stop on the itinerary of Indian leaders returning from Washington.
- In 1962, the Soviet Union provided military support to India during the Sino-Indian War, thereby strengthening defence relations.
- In August 1971, India and the Soviet Union signed the landmark Treaty of Peace, Friendship and Cooperation, marking a turning point in their relationship. The pact formalised their deepening ties and included a key security clause- neither country would assist any third party in conflict with the other, and both would consult and take effective measures if either faced a threat. It cemented a strategic partnership that shaped regional politics for years to come.
- In 1980, India signed an agreement with the Soviet Union to transfer defence technology, including advanced fighter jets.
- In 1984, the Soviet Union helped India develop its space capabilities, leading to the launch of India's space programme.
- The Soviet Union assisted India in constructing the nuclear power plant at Kudankulam in Tamil Nadu in 1985.
- After the dissolution of the Soviet Union, India and Russia entered into a new Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation in January 1993 and a bilateral Military Technical Cooperation agreement in 1994.
- The year 2000 marked a new strategic chapter, as Vladimir Putin took office and India adopted a broader, multi-alignment outlook. New Delhi and Moscow recast their ties as a full-fledged Strategic Partnership. This laid the groundwork for deeper cooperation in defence, nuclear energy, space and regular annual meetings at the highest level. Putin made it clear that India held a special place in Russia’s foreign policy, saying that no new relationship, whether in Asia or elsewhere, would come at the cost of ties with New Delhi. It was a strong signal of trust and long-term commitment between the two countries.
- Between 2001 and 2010, India and Russia steadily broadened their strategic partnership with key agreements in defence, space, nuclear cooperation, economic ties and joint military production, culminating in the 2010 Delhi Declaration, which reaffirmed their commitment to deeper collaboration across these critical sectors.
- Over the next decade, India and Russia took their defence and nuclear partnership to a new level. The two countries signed multi-billion-dollar deals, collaborated to develop advanced military technology, and moved ahead with landmark projects such as the S-400 air defence system. Regular annual summits and long-term cooperation in nuclear energy and defence made this one of the strongest periods in the relationship between New Delhi and Moscow.
- Russia and India signed agreements in 2021 on the joint production of military equipment and advanced defence technologies, including the AK-203 rifles.
- Russia and India continue discussions on strategic defence, energy cooperation and joint development of high-tech industries. India also strengthened its energy ties with Russia, buying discounted crude oil amidst the global energy crisis in 2022.
- During 2022, Russia emerged as a significant supplier of crude oil to India, particularly in the wake of the 2022 geopolitical disruptions caused by the Russia-Ukraine conflict. India’s increased import of Russian oil underscores the importance of this energy relationship despite international sanctions on Russia.
- In 2023, the India-Russia Economic Cooperation Agreement continues to focus on energy, defence and trade diversification. Despite Western sanctions on Russia, both countries are exploring new avenues of trade, including in sectors such as agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and technology.
- In 2023, a landmark S-400 deal was finalised, enhancing India’s air defence capabilities.
- In 2024, Discussions continue regarding further cooperation in space, nuclear energy, and advanced military systems.
Also Read: