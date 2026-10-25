ETV Bharat / bharat

Strengthen Vocal For Local: PM Modi To Citizens In Mann Ki Baat Ahead Of Diwali

New Delhi: With Diwali round the corner, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to buy goods made by local artisans and support the ‘Vocal for Local’ campaign.

Speaking in his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, on Sunday, Modi said more people were now choosing Indian products while shopping for festivals. He said this was helping local goods reach markets in other countries too.

He gave the example of makhana from Bihar’s Purnia, which he said was now reaching Greece. Arhar dal from Kalaburagi in Karnataka, he said, was being sent to the Maldives. Modi said such demand was opening new markets for Indian farmers.

The Prime Minister also spoke about Khadi and products made by tribal communities. He said Khadi’s growing popularity was helping artisans who keep traditional skills alive. He urged listeners to buy products made by local artisans during the festive season.

Modi praised an initiative in Punjab that is promoting organic cotton farming. He said an organisation called Kheti Virasat Mission has been working to bring back traditional and natural farming methods.

He said the people in this team wanted to promote natural cotton farming in Punjab's Malwa region and named the initiative 'Nav-Trinjan'. The project also grows cotton in natural colours, so yarn and cloth made from it do not need separate chemical dyes, he said.