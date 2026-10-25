Strengthen Vocal For Local: PM Modi To Citizens In Mann Ki Baat Ahead Of Diwali
The Prime Minister also spoke about Khadi and products made by tribal communities.
Published : October 25, 2026 at 12:27 PM IST
New Delhi: With Diwali round the corner, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to buy goods made by local artisans and support the ‘Vocal for Local’ campaign.
Speaking in his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, on Sunday, Modi said more people were now choosing Indian products while shopping for festivals. He said this was helping local goods reach markets in other countries too.
He gave the example of makhana from Bihar’s Purnia, which he said was now reaching Greece. Arhar dal from Kalaburagi in Karnataka, he said, was being sent to the Maldives. Modi said such demand was opening new markets for Indian farmers.
The Prime Minister also spoke about Khadi and products made by tribal communities. He said Khadi’s growing popularity was helping artisans who keep traditional skills alive. He urged listeners to buy products made by local artisans during the festive season.
Modi praised an initiative in Punjab that is promoting organic cotton farming. He said an organisation called Kheti Virasat Mission has been working to bring back traditional and natural farming methods.
He said the people in this team wanted to promote natural cotton farming in Punjab's Malwa region and named the initiative 'Nav-Trinjan'. The project also grows cotton in natural colours, so yarn and cloth made from it do not need separate chemical dyes, he said.
Modi said the initiative had also started a weaving school to pass on the skill to a new generation. He said it had changed the lives of many women.
The Prime Minister also spoke about the Heval river in Tehri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand. He said the river had started drying up a few years ago, and natural water sources around it were also disappearing.
Local people and the administration then started a campaign to save the river. They collected rainwater, helped water seep into the soil and planted a large number of trees. The Prime Minister said the river had now revived, and dozens of natural water sources had also come back.
PM Modi described Mann Ki Baat as a “pilgrimage” for him. He said the programme helped him learn about the work people were doing across the country and honour their contribution. The Sunday broadcast was the 139th episode of the programme, which completed 12 years this month.
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