ETV Bharat / bharat

'Strengthen, Sustain Element Of Surprise To Maintain Operational Readiness': Rajnath Singh To Armed Forces

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday called upon the nation's armed forces to strengthen and sustain both offensive and defensive dimensions of the ‘element of surprise’ to maintain operational readiness against conventional and emerging threats arising from rapid technological advancements and the evolving nature of modern warfare.

Addressing the Air Force Commanders’ Conference in the national capital, he emphasized the need to continue bolstering intelligence and surveillance capabilities, enhance integration among systems and identify potential threats before they unfold.

“Our defence forces must develop capabilities and methods that leave the adversary with no time to react or recover, while simultaneously ensuring that we are never caught off guard by an unexpected move from the enemy. Surprise can manifest in various forms, both conventional and electronic. Our intelligence and surveillance mechanisms must be further strengthened and operational preparedness enhanced to ensure that our personnel remain alert, agile and equipped to respond effectively to any emerging challenge,” Singh said.

He asserted that contemporary conflicts are extending beyond traditional battlefields into non-contact domains, with missiles, drones and advanced weapon systems playing a significant role. Referring to the Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Hamas conflicts, he stated that drones and air defence systems have emerged as critical components of modern warfare. He exhorted the commanders to remain prepared for emerging challenges such as kamikaze drones, surveillance and counter-drone operations.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with senior officers (ETV Bharat)

The Defence Minister called upon the Indian Air Force to develop dedicated doctrines and architectures for emerging domains of warfare, including electronic, cyber and space. He emphasized that enhanced preparedness in these domains would strengthen the ability to address future challenges.

“Victory in future conflicts would depend not merely on the number of aircraft, but also on technological sophistication, speed of response and precision of preparations,” he said, urging the commanders to make these emerging challenges a core priority, with focus on integrating them into institutional thinking, planning and operational processes.

Singh highlighted that the defence forces are undergoing a transformative phase, encompassing reforms in wide-ranging areas, including organisational structures, jointness and integration, and operational concepts. He added that the changing security environment necessitated continuous adaptation and a forward-looking approach to military preparedness.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chairing the Air Force Commanders' Conference (PIB)

The Defence Minister commended the IAF for effectively implementing its doctrines and operational methods during and after Operation Sindoor, appreciating the professionalism, restraint and judgement demonstrated by the air warriors in successfully executing their assigned tasks.