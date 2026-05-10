ETV Bharat / bharat

Strength Of Democracy Lies Not In Conflict But In Institutional Balance, Mutual Respect: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the strength of democracy lies not in conflict but in institutional balance and mutual respect.

Speaking at the launch of two books authored by Tushar Mehta -- "The Bench, the Bar and the Bizarre" and "The Lawful and the Awful" -- Shah said the author is not only the solicitor general of India and a knowledgeable lawyer, but also his friend.

He said the Constitution and the judiciary have made significant contributions in deepening the roots of India's democracy.

"Since 1947, changes brought by Parliament and the assemblies have been accepted without shedding a drop of blood, which shows how deeply rooted democracy is in our country. Courts and the Constitution have a big role to play in achieving this," the home minister said.

He said people across the country have faith that in case of any injustice, the Constitution is there to protect them.

"If there is an assault on rights, the doors of justice are open, and if anywhere the voice of a weak person is suppressed, the courts will surely hear those voices," he said.