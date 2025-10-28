Strength Of Criminal Process Lies In Restraint As Much As In Scrutiny, Says SC In Restoring 1997 Corruption Acquittal
The apex court said the high court, on the other hand, did not demonstrate any compelling reason to depart from that view.
Published : October 28, 2025 at 8:58 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday restored the acquittal of a man in a corruption case of 1997, saying that the strength of the criminal process lies in restraint as much as in scrutiny.
A bench comprising justices Prashant Mishra and Joymalya Bagchi set aside a July 2011 order of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, which had reversed a direction of acquittal passed by a trial court in Hyderabad and convicted the man for the alleged offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
The high court had sentenced the man, who was an assistant commissioner of Labour from January 1996 to September 1996, to undergo one year's imprisonment.
“In light of the foregoing discussion, and applying the principles laid down in Chandrappa (2007), we hold that the trial court’s view was both reasonable and firmly rooted in the evidence on record. The acquittal was based on careful evaluation of this evidence, including the above-discussed material contradictions, unreliable testimonies, and serious procedural lapses, and cannot be termed perverse or unsustainable”, said the bench.
The apex court said the high court, on the other hand, did not demonstrate any compelling reason to depart from that view. “It failed to engage with the trial court’s detailed reasoning and instead substituted its own inferences without addressing the evidentiary gaps identified above. The strength of the criminal process lies in restraint as much as in scrutiny. The appellant’s acquittal, having stood on reasonable grounds, deserves to stand restored”, said the bench.
“To describe inspection as an exploitative device and then conjecture that a file was cleared only because Rs 3,000/- was paid as a bribe, as the High Court has done, is totally unwarranted. Contract labour regulation is necessarily precarious, and an officer cannot be faulted and aspersed for requiring documentary proof of compliance, especially when the request is recorded in writing”, said the apex court.
