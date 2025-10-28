ETV Bharat / bharat

Strength Of Criminal Process Lies In Restraint As Much As In Scrutiny, Says SC In Restoring 1997 Corruption Acquittal

Supreme Court. ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday restored the acquittal of a man in a corruption case of 1997, saying that the strength of the criminal process lies in restraint as much as in scrutiny. A bench comprising justices Prashant Mishra and Joymalya Bagchi set aside a July 2011 order of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, which had reversed a direction of acquittal passed by a trial court in Hyderabad and convicted the man for the alleged offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The high court had sentenced the man, who was an assistant commissioner of Labour from January 1996 to September 1996, to undergo one year's imprisonment.