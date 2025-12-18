ETV Bharat / bharat

Stray Dogs Case: We Will Play Video, Ask You What Is Humanity, SC Tells Petitioner

New Delhi: Responding to a petitioner in the stray dogs case who objected to some rules framed by the Delhi municipal corporation saying "inhuman" treatment was being meted out to them, the Supreme Court on Thursday said a video will be played in the next hearing, "asking you what is humanity".

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who is appearing in the stray dogs case, told a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta that a three-judge special bench which was scheduled to assemble on Thursday to hear the matter was cancelled.

"It will come on January 7," Justice Nath said. Sibal said, "The problem is that the MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi), in the meantime, has framed some rules which are completely contrary".

When the bench said it would consider the matter on January 7, Sibal said the authorities will implement the rules in December itself. "They will be implementing it and they will be removing the dogs. They don't have shelters," he said.

Justice Nath said, "It is alright Mr Sibal. Let them do it, we will consider." Sibal urged the bench to hear the matter on Friday saying the authorities don't even have dog shelters. "It is very very inhuman what is being done," he said.