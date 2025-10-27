ETV Bharat / bharat

Stray Dogs Case: SC Summons Chief Secretaries Of States, UTs For Not Filing Compliance Affidavits

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the chief secretaries of states and Union Territories, other than West Bengal and Telangana, to appear before it on November 3 to explain why compliance affidavits were not filed in the stray dogs case.

A three-judge special bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and N V Anjaria noted that only the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and states of West Bengal and Telangana have filed their compliance affidavits in pursuance to the apex court's August 22 order.

The bench slammed the other states and UTs for not filing the compliance affidavits, saying its August 22 order contained everything. The bench was hearing a suo motu case relating to stray dogs.