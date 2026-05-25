Stray Dogs Case: SC Refuses To Entertain Mentioning Of Plea Over Punjab CM's Statement
The plea alleged that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann claimed that the court has given a free hand to kill stray dogs.
By PTI
Published : May 25, 2026 at 6:17 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain the mention of a plea which alleged that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had said that the apex court has given a "free hand" to kill stray dogs.
"If a chief minister makes a statement, does that mean we have to change our order?" a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta told the counsel, who mentioned the matter.
The counsel said after the top court's May 19 order in the stray dogs case, the Punjab chief minister had allegedly stated that the Supreme Court "has given a free hand to kill stray dogs".
"You go to the Punjab and Haryana High Court," the bench observed, adding, "We are not entertaining your mentioning". The counsel claimed that stray dogs were being killed after the top court's order.
"Go to the Punjab and Haryana High Court," the bench observed, adding that there has to be strict compliance with its directions passed in the stray dogs case.
When the counsel said that he was allowed to withdraw the application to approach the high court, the bench said the applicant could move there.
Mann had said in a post on X in Punjabi last week that "Following the Honourable Supreme Court's decision, the Punjab government will launch a massive campaign starting tomorrow to eliminate stray and killer dogs that pose a threat to the lives of children and passersby...Thanks to the Supreme Court".
In a significant verdict delivered on May 19, the top court allowed euthanasia of rabid, incurably ill, dangerous and aggressive dogs to curb the threat to human lives, saying the right to live with dignity encompasses the right to move freely without the threat of harm from canines.
In a first-of-its-kind order, the apex court ruled that when the safety and lives of human beings are weighed against the interests and welfare of sentient beings, the constitutional balance must necessarily and unequivocally tilt in favour of the preservation and protection of human life.
While directing the states and Union territories to augment infrastructure to deal with stray dogs and other animals, the top court directed all the high courts to register a suo motu case to ensure compliance with its August 22, 2025 and November 7, 2025, directions issued in the matter.
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