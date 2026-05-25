ETV Bharat / bharat

Stray Dogs Case: SC Refuses To Entertain Mentioning Of Plea Over Punjab CM's Statement

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain the mention of a plea which alleged that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had said that the apex court has given a "free hand" to kill stray dogs.

"If a chief minister makes a statement, does that mean we have to change our order?" a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta told the counsel, who mentioned the matter.

The counsel said after the top court's May 19 order in the stray dogs case, the Punjab chief minister had allegedly stated that the Supreme Court "has given a free hand to kill stray dogs".

"You go to the Punjab and Haryana High Court," the bench observed, adding, "We are not entertaining your mentioning". The counsel claimed that stray dogs were being killed after the top court's order.

"Go to the Punjab and Haryana High Court," the bench observed, adding that there has to be strict compliance with its directions passed in the stray dogs case.